The annual observance of Veterans Day, which was created to honor all who donned the uniforms and took the oaths to serve in our armed forces, rolls around again Nov. 11.
The day has roots in Armistice Day, which in this country was, and still is in much of the world, meant to remind us about the great cost of war and encourage us to avoid it.
Most of us can recall from grade school that for practical purposes World War I ended at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918 — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
The purpose of Nov. 11 has changed in the United States.
Congress in 1954 changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day, in part to include veterans of World War II and the Korean War.
It’s now a day to honor all who have served, whether in peace time or war, whether in combat arms or support units.
One thing common in the veteran experience is some group or another always is trying speak on behalf of veterans. Some of that’s driven legitimate concern from groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and Vietnam Veterans of America, to name a few.
Some of it, however is from groups attempting to co-opt for their own purposes the status, the honor and standing veterans have earned.
They spin self-serving myths, dishonoring veterans by reducing them to a homogeneous gaggle, caricatures rather than people.
Anyone who has served knows veterans are as diverse as the rest of the nation. Some lean right, some left, some steer for the center and some couldn’t care less. Those who joined did so for all sorts of reasons, including as a means of escaping everything from economic hardship to boredom.
This year, The Daily News has set out to honor veterans by letting them speak for themselves; by letting them tell their stories about their own service in their own words.
So, this is an open invitation to veterans of every stripe, as it were, and from every era still among us, to participate in the newspaper’s Salute to Veterans to be published on Nov. 11.
To manage this task, we’ve created an online form for veterans to submit information about themselves and their service, along with a couple of photographs.
The form also is open to friends and relatives who want to submit the information on behalf of a veteran.
The form has spaces for basic contract information, basic service information and a spot for 200 words about that service.
You can reach the form through this link in the digital version of this editorial, or by scanning the QR code appearing with it in print.
The deadline for submitting information is Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.