Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Every dog has its day. And last week, Gov. Greg Abbott showed some influential support for women’s health care.

The governor recently signaled support to repeal taxes on menstrual products, according to the Texas Tribune. Spokeswoman Renae Eze told the Tribune last Friday that “Governor Abbott fully supports exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription