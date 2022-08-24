Even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Every dog has its day. And last week, Gov. Greg Abbott showed some influential support for women’s health care.
The governor recently signaled support to repeal taxes on menstrual products, according to the Texas Tribune. Spokeswoman Renae Eze told the Tribune last Friday that “Governor Abbott fully supports exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax.”
Eze also said that “these are essential products for women’s health and quality of life, and the governor looks forward to working with the legislature in the next session to remove this tax burden on Texas women.”
Abbott’s support comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman’s Aug. 18 announcement that they have joined forces in attempt to pass legislation to exempt menstrual hygiene products from state and local sales taxes.
In a statement released by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Hegar said “Taxing these products is archaic, and it is time for Texas to join the 24 states that already exempt tampons and other feminine hygiene products from sales tax.
Our economy and state revenues are strong, and Texans are grappling with inflation and challenging price increases on everyday goods. These circumstances provide a tremendous opportunity to rectify this issue and exempt these products that represent a critical need for Texas women.”
Getting rid of taxes on menstrual products, or the “tampon tax,” as it’s called, has long been the subject of debate and complaint. The national advocacy group Period conducted a study in 2018 that found that 84 percent of students in the United States “have either missed class time or know someone who missed class time because they did not have access to period products.”
In a similar vein, the Missouri-based research non-profit MOST Policy Initiative reported that between 2017 and 2018, of 183 female survey responses from a St. Louis report, almost 50 percent of the women surveyed could not afford to buy both feminine hygiene products and food.”
And the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes on its website that tampons and feminine pads cannot be purchased with SNAP benefits.
Despite obvious reasons for passing a bill, there are still complications that may impede that. The main one: Repealing taxes on menstrual hygiene products would cost Texans some money. In April 2021, after state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, introduced a bill “relating to a sales and use tax exemption for certain feminine hygiene products,” the Texas Legislative Budget Board estimated that such a bill would have “a negative impact of ($40,157,000) through the biennium ending Aug. 31, 2023.”
The bill failed before it could make it to Abbott. And according to the Texas Tribune, Howard has proposed bills to eliminate sales taxes on menstrual hygiene products in every session since 2017.
But on a promising note, Abbott’s move apparently does have the support of some other Texas government officials as well. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has also showed support for a repeal: “When I appointed Sen. Huffman as the new Senate Finance Chair last spring, I told her she had my total support and trust,” Patrick said. “We work as a team. I totally support her on this common-sense tax exemption for women.”
Menstrual hygiene products are necessary, like it or not. Repealing a tax on them would be a great step in advocacy for women, particularly lower-income women for whom every dollar counts.
Abbott’s failure to support legalization of abortion, combined with his failure to support postnatal health care for new mothers, makes it questionable whether he’s an actual advocate for women. But supporting a tax exemption on menstrual hygiene products is the proper move. And when you’re right, you’re right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.