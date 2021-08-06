One of the oddest things about the national struggle against COVID-19 is the cloak of anonymity health officials have spread over the dead.
It’s unprecedented.
During no other case of mass death have the basic details about victims — their names, ages, cities of residence, for example — been withheld from the public as a matter of official policy.
In every other case, from wars, to past epidemics of influenza and yellow fever, to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, to airplane crashes and car wrecks, building collapses, industrial accidents and mass shootings, news organizations have been and are now able to report the simple facts about who has died.
Yet during this lingering public health crisis that had curtailed civic and commercial life and burdened Americans to extents most of the other examples never even approached, the public has been expected to accept an official information blackout.
That has contributed to a general undermining by government agencies of their own stated aims to inspire in the public an effective, unified response to a public health crisis.
That policy has helped sow uncertainty, which, nurtured by half-truth, pseudo-science and outright falsity, has contributed to the fractures we’re witnessing and must attempt to navigate.
It has robbed the dead of their human identities and reduced them to statistical categories so broad as to be mostly meaningless.
It probably has stigmatized COVID deaths.
It has denied the story of COVID-19 death its “face,” which is essential to making an issue resonate with people, and has created space for ideas such as the one below to thrive.
“A few things to consider, of the deaths reported, how many of them were illegals, seeking treatment very late in their infection?” a reader asked.
Along with being unprecedented, the nondisclosure policy is unsupported by legal mandate, practical rationale or benefit to the public good.
Health officials have claimed the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or even less specific “privacy laws” prevent them from disclosing even so much as a victim’s specific age and city of residence.
No such prohibitions exist anywhere.
The argument is analogous to claiming a student is forbidden from offering thanks to God for his lunchroom pizza because the law forbids government- sponsored sectarian prophesizing in public schools.
Both positions are false and stem, at best, from honest but profound misunderstanding.
Sections of the 1996 act about privacy, for example, are meant to protect discrete details about a person’s health and financial statuses from insurance providers, credit reporting firms and the like.
It’s not even clear whether government health agencies managing a pandemic fall under HIPAA, which lists covered entities as health care providers, health plans, health care clearinghouses and business associates.
Even if government agencies do fall under the law, HIPPA allows disclosure even of precise details “to prevent or lessen a serious threat to health or safety” and for “essential government functions,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All that aside, the protections the law affords become irrelevant once a person has died.
The government at all levels has withheld this information by choice and in doing so has contributed to the haze in which everything from honest, genuine befuddlement to malicious propaganda has grown.
• Michael A. Smith
