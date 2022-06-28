It’s time to move along, Republican Party of Texas.
Sadly, it appears the state GOP isn’t ready to do that, much to the detriment of the surely countless number of conservative Texans who are increasingly uncomfortable with the party’s extreme right views. And much to the detriment of the state, which party delegates seem to want to further divide.
As has now been widely reported from coast to coast, Texas Republicans wrapped up their convention in Houston over the weekend by approving a right-of-right platform that calls for a vote to secede, among other things.
It included a resolution that President Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” And it rejected the certified election results because of what it called widespread fraud in key metropolitan areas in five states, accusing election officials there of being complicit in the fraud.
This is all, of course, despite the fact that supporters of former President Donald Trump took their claims of a stolen election as high as the U.S. Supreme Court without success. Even as recently as Tuesday, election officials in key states testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot that they found zero evidence of widespread fraud.
We understand that party conventions are political pep rallies meant to energize the base of voters. And we would have been disappointed but not surprised for a speaker or two to have reiterated these election fraud lies during some of the more raucous, banner-waving events as a nod to the Trump supporters among them.
But we were sorry to see the state GOP go so far as to actually write these claims into the party platform. The resolution calls on all good Texas Republicans to rally voters in November 2022 “and overwhelm any possible fraud.”
Where does this leave middle-of-the road or even non-extreme Texas Republicans? To be a Republican in Texas these days does one have to believe that President Joe Biden is not President Joe Biden?
We don’t think that’s true. And perhaps the popularity of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn among Republicans everywhere in Texas except at his party’s convention is evidence of that hope.
Cornyn was roundly booed by delegates throughout his convention speech last week because he is participating in bipartisan gun talks. As he walked off the stage, he reportedly called the crowd a “mob.”
Cornyn seems to have been distinguishing between those in the fired-up crowd and the conservatives who widely support him. He won his re-election in 2020 with an astounding 76 percent of the vote in the primary, and as of April he had a 53 percent approval rating among Texas Republicans, according to a poll by the University of Texas at Austin.
Maybe the state GOP delegates were just particularly riled up given they had not met in person since 2018. Maybe they were particularly angry because their convention coincided with the Jan. 6 congressional hearings. Whatever the reason, we are sorry to see the party entrench itself in this issue for apparently no other purpose than to continue to pit Texan against Texan.
• Dallas Morning News editorial board
via The Associated Press
(1) comment
If it were I,.....I would focus on the Party of Slaves, the Party of Abortion, the Party that is calling American parents Domestic Terrorists! I would focus on the Party with a leader who said on national TV ...that if African-Americans didn't vote for him then they were not BLACK! ( That was code for the Democratic Party controls African-Americans.) Focus on the party that has opened our borders up to the world's criminals, Terrorists, Drug Cartels, Human Smugglers, and illegals by the millions crossing over and receiving better treatment than many American citizens! That Party is the Party the author of this Op-Ed probably belongs to and that is the DEMOCRATIC PARTY, which is in shambles now!
One obvious sign that the WOKE LEFT is getting scared, and walking in fear is they start not just lying but they ascend to the level of HORRENDOUS LYING! They start making up stuff! You see it all over the place and they never cease to walk on the backs of African-Americans to help make their case on any issue! They use the word RACIST or RACISM like they breathe!
Hispanics are leaving the Democrats in droves, because that Party does not adequately represent their values and what's important to them! Representatives Vega & Flores are examples of the big switch over and Is a signal of what in store for the Radicals in November!!!! Here we are with a know-nothing President who has caused inflation rate to rise higher than it has in forty years, gasoline has risen highest in history here, food prices up, mortgages and rent rates up, auto loans up, EVERY [censored] thing is up and it would seem every LIBERAL news outlet in the nation is not worried about the Party and leaders who caused all these abominable conditions here, but they ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! Go figure!!!!
