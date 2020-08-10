One of the most perverse and alarming COVID-19 trends is that people might be avoiding vital medical care for fear of contracting the virus.
Medical community leaders and elected officials have an obligation to reverse this course through their messaging and by tempering grim statistics with context.
Last week, The Daily News published a report about a surge of deaths in Galveston County.
Through the end of July, the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office had investigated 579 deaths. In a typical year, the office investigates about 800 deaths. This year the numbers are on track to end the year at more than 1,100.
In July alone, the office received reports of 118 deaths, the highest single monthly number of deaths reported by the office since the beginning of 2016. The next highest total was 93 in January 2018.
Although COVID-19 deaths are constantly in the news and on the minds of Americans, coronavirus infections alone don’t explain the sharp, sudden spike in death underway here, officials said.
Dr. Erin Barnhart, the county’s chief medical examiner, and others explained there were various reasons for the surge in deaths. But what most stood out was the observation that some might have died because they failed to go to a doctor or hospital for treatment for an illness out of concern about contracting the virus.
“People are not going to the doctor like they should be,” Barnhart said. “People are waiting until they’re super sick to go to the ER, whereas before they would have gone to see their primary care doctor.”
The blunt question is: Are we scaring people to death with grim reports without sufficient context? The number of COVID-19 cases doesn’t in any way equal the number of COVID-19 deaths, but each time the numbers rise, health officials raise the alarm and toss out fresh ones.
Likewise, most, including The Daily News, have been fixating on the cumulative number of cases — 5 million in the nation, 508,000 in Texas, 9,000 in the county. Big, scary numbers, but what we don’t hear or say often enough is that the vast majority of those people have gotten well and gotten on with their lives.
And the way in which health officials determine and report COVID-19 deaths has the potential to create undue panic.
A Mississippi county coroner last week said his state’s death count from the coronavirus might be skewed high, telling residents possible misreporting has led to “unnecessary fear in the public,” according to Newsweek.
Josh Pounders, the coroner for DeSoto County in northwest Mississippi, broke down all causes of death in the county in July, according to Newsweek.
Pounders said he felt compelled to act because “many Facebook Google experts and politicians with politically driven agendas driven by money were reporting information that is twisted and false to the public,” according to the report.
Pounders called his numbers an “average month in DeSoto county,” despite the coronavirus pandemic. The coroner’s office completed reports for 144 deaths in July, Pounders wrote.
He attributed the highest number of deaths to heart conditions, lung or vascular diseases and strokes, with 67 reported deaths. Pounders wrote that cancer was the second-highest, causing 30 reported deaths in the county.
Among the dead were 24 DeSoto County residents who, at the time of their demise, tested positive for COVID-19, Pounders wrote.
“All of the individuals who have died that were [positive] for COVID at some point have all had major medical problems prior to contracting COVID,” Pounders wrote, adding that most of them were older than 75 and many already had a terminal diagnosis of some kind.
The Mississippi State Department of Health, however, “demands” that anyone who has a positive coronavirus test at the time of death be reported as a “COVID death,” without acknowledging the fact that “many of them were terminal prior to a [positive test],” Pounders said.
Such is the case all over the United States, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the national COVID-19 task force, has said.
A person was counted as a victim of the pandemic if he tested positive for the virus, even if something else was the cause of death, Birx said.
Pounders went on to say that misrepresentation of COVID-19 deaths has caused “unnecessary fear in the public” and significant stress. Cardiovascular and pulmonary deaths were “drastically up” in DeSoto County, which Pounders attributed to stress caused by the pandemic and fear caused by listening to politicians and news reporters give “false information.”
“Stress causes high blood pressure and high blood pressure with heart disease or vascular disease causes heart attacks and strokes,” Pounders wrote.
“COVID is real and we should protect the elderly who are frail; however, life for the average healthy majority must go on so that chaos in our community and across the country does not escalate and ultimately cause more deaths than any virus ever would.”
Some people become too afraid to leave their homes and go to the hospital to seek treatment for a “more serious condition and ultimately have a cardiac arrest at home,” Pounders said.
It’s an appalling irony that people might be dying because they are afraid to seek medical help for fear of contracting the virus or believe hospitals and doctors are too overwhelmed to help them.
Medical professionals and elected officials probably don’t intend to scare people to death. But they very well might be doing just that.
• Laura Elder
