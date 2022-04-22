The Daily News supports the five Galveston ISD bond propositions voters will encounter on ballots starting Monday, when early polling begins for the May 7 election.
It’s more difficult during this time of sharply rising property values and general inflation to endorse the tax increase these capital investment measures would require.
The reality, however, is Galveston’s public schools need capital investment now, and for their future, and that’s not likely to get any cheaper anytime soon.
The real question is not whether this is the perfect time, but whether voters understand the fundamental importance of public education and are willing to invest in it.
We do; we are; and we hope the majority of voters are as well.
The editorial board endorses all five of the bond propositions developed after months of deliberation by committees including parents, educators, students, business owners, religious and civic leaders.
All five together would empower elected district leaders to issue about $315 million in debt for capital improvements of facilities, for vehicles and for technology across the district.
• Proposition A would authorize about $234 million to build a new, modern Ball High School, buy 13 buses and other vehicles, along with student management software.
• Proposition B would authorize almost $16 million to build an aquatics center at Ball High School.
• Proposition C would authorize about $36 million for improvements at Weis and Austin middle schools.
• Proposition D would authorize a little more than $4.5 million to upgrade technology, including servers and switches, routers and classroom instructional technology across campuses.
• Proposition E would authorize about $25 million to replace Kermit Courville Stadium on its existing site.
This is not an all-or-none choice for voters, however. The ballot is arranged so voters can pick and choose whether to support individual propositions.
The cost to taxpayers for approving all the propositions would not be insignificant; neither would it be overwhelming, however.
Generally speaking, taxes on a $200,000 residence would increase by about $11 a month, $131 or so a year; on a $400,000 residence by about $25 a month, $300 or so a year, according to the district’s calculations.
The increase wouldn’t apply to residential property owners age 65 and older who have taken advantage of the over-65 exemption.
The benefits to Galveston ISD, its faculty, staff, students and their parents are clear.
One benefit to the larger, taxpaying community also is clear.
District facilities are old. Ball High School was built in 1953, 70 years ago for practical purposes, and it’s among the newer on the list. Austin Middle School was built in 1939, more than 80 years ago; Courville Stadium is even older than that.
We all know old buildings can be money sumps into which dollars are thrown in doomed effort to stay ahead of decline.
That’s not a smart use of limited public money. And the problem is deeper than that.
It’s trite perhaps, but true that much has changed in education over the past 70 or 80 years. Methods, practices, technology, security concerns, the students themselves and our expectations of what public schools should achieve all are vastly different than they were even in the fairly recent past, never mind almost a century ago.
It might not be impossible to achieve best practices in buildings that predate those concepts and associated tools by decades, but it usually is more difficult and it’s always more expensive.
Among the many reasons to support the bond propositions despite the tax increase is this: Galveston has long desired to be more attractive to families. We can’t argue with confidence this bond issue would accomplish that. We can argue with absolute confidence, however, that failing to invest in public schools will make Galveston less attractive to families.
What Galveston at large would get by voting for these propositions is modern facilities to produce educated citizens, which is among the most basic underpinnings of a free society.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.