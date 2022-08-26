Boats to the rescue

Keith Corder looks for a way to get to Interstate 45 to drop off Dickinson residents affected by the Hurricane Harvey flooding on Aug. 27, 2017. Corder originally came out to help a friend and ended up rescuing many more people.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News file

Most people in the mainland parts of Galveston County need no reminder that today is the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. It’s impossible to forget.

As Coast Monthly reported just after Harvey had moved on, beginning “the night of Aug. 26 and continuing for much of the following week, Hurricane Harvey, by then a tropical storm, dropped unprecedented, near biblical, amounts of rain on Galveston County — almost 50 inches, which is more than 4 feet, directly onto League City and Santa Fe and more than 40 inches onto Dickinson.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription