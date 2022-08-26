Keith Corder looks for a way to get to Interstate 45 to drop off Dickinson residents affected by the Hurricane Harvey flooding on Aug. 27, 2017. Corder originally came out to help a friend and ended up rescuing many more people.
Most people in the mainland parts of Galveston County need no reminder that today is the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. It’s impossible to forget.
As Coast Monthly reported just after Harvey had moved on, beginning “the night of Aug. 26 and continuing for much of the following week, Hurricane Harvey, by then a tropical storm, dropped unprecedented, near biblical, amounts of rain on Galveston County — almost 50 inches, which is more than 4 feet, directly onto League City and Santa Fe and more than 40 inches onto Dickinson.
“Rainfall amounts that would have been memorable had they occurred over months, fell in a matter of hours all over the 140 square miles of Clear Creek watershed and the 100 square miles drained by Dickinson Bayou.
“Worse still, near solid slantwise curtains of rain fell on the concrete and asphalt plains of the vast, sprawling Houston metropolis. It ran off in thick sheets, filled every low spot, grew massive in volume, picked up speed, and, pushed along by gravity and its own great weight, headed for the coast.”
It’s was a memorable event, to say the least. For many, it was life changing, for some, life ending.
Five years later, there still are stories to be told about the lingering effects of that calamity.
You can read some of that on the front page today.
This space, however, is devoted to remembering the good that happened during Harvey.
Every day brings another news story or poll or study about how divided, self-interested, detached and toxic Americans have become.
Maybe it’s all true, but there were no signs of those vices in August 2017 when things here got about as bad as things get.
Instead of descending into an each-man-for-himself dystopia, people arose unbidden, unpaid and frequently, given the dire situation, un-thanked except in passing.
They took responsibility for their neighbors and for strangers and they took action.
It was the finest example of community response to disaster since at least 1900.
It's something we should never forget. Here’s what we had to say at the time:
• Aug. 27, 2017:
It appeared for a little while Saturday that Galveston County might be spared serious damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Those hopes were gone by late that night, however, when torrential rain began falling all over the region and just didn’t let up, much less stop.
Long before daylight Sunday, it was clear all the mainland communities of Galveston County were in the grips of catastrophe.
It will be days at least before anyone has a good idea about just how bad the disaster is, but it is very bad, perhaps unprecedented for the mainland.
It’s possible, in fact, that Tropical Storm Harvey will replace Hurricane Ike as the contemporary benchmark of disaster everywhere in the county except Galveston.
Those assessments can wait, though, because the story so far is about a massive search and rescue operation that began late Saturday, was underway all day Sunday and probably was still underway when the sun came up today.
Police, firefighters and ambulance crews with city and county departments all over the mainland spent a harrowing Saturday night in darkness and torrential rain trying to reach and rescue people from the quickly rising water.
The calls for help far outnumbered them, and their rescue vehicles in some cases were disabled in the floodwater, but they kept at it without much of a pause for hour after hour.
We don’t know today how many people they rescued, perhaps saved from death, but it was hundreds at least.
While their dedication and energy seemed limitless, their resources were not. There weren’t enough boats or trucks or people to respond to all the calls for aid from desperate residents and there was no other agency to call for aid because most of the Houston region was in the same fix.
On Sunday morning, officials began issuing calls for volunteers with boats to help with the rescues. Shortly, a small navy of them had arrived. People were ferried to safety in airboats, jon boats, rowboats and kayaks. People were hauled to shelters in beds of privately-owned dump trucks.
Sunday was filled with stories about rank-and-file residents all over the county who put their lives on hold and their comfort aside to help strangers in need.
It was a wonderful thing to behold.
No matter how the rest of this shakes out, we can be proud about how people stepped up during the initial hours of this crisis.
• Michael A. Smith
Editor's note: To read more about the rescue efforts during and after Harvey, see "Coastal Cavalry" in the September 2017 issue of Coast Monthly magazine.
