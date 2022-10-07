Voters in Texas City and La Marque should take some time to inform themselves about school bond propositions they’ll see on Nov. 8 ballots.
Among the best ways to do that is by attending one of the two remaining meetings Texas City Independent School District will hold on the topic this month.
The first of those is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the Captain’s Room at the Nessler Center, 1700 5th Ave. N. in Texas City.
The final meeting is 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the La Marque council chambers, 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque.
The bond package, which was proposed by the district’s Citizens Facilities Advisory Committee, will be presented in two ballot propositions totaling $158.6 million.
One of the main points about these bond propositions is the district will not have to raise its tax rate to service debt incurred to pay for the capital improvement projects the propositions would fund, officials said.
“The district has the capacity to issue this additional debt without a tax rate increase because of expected property value growth and the fact that the district has been paying off previously issued debt early,” officials said in information about the bond propositions.
That can be a confusing issue for voters because state law requires school districts to say in ballot language there will be tax increases even when no tax increases are anticipated.
That’s a foolish, confusing and counterproductive mandate imposed by state lawmakers, but not a surprising one.
The best way to get the straight word about what approving the bonds would mean for taxpayers, students and the community at large is to attend a meeting and hear it firsthand from the local people who’ve worked to put the package together.
Voters will be asked to judge two propositions:
• Proposition A consists of projects related to general school facilities.
• Proposition B consists of projects related to stadium projects.
By law, general school facility projects and stadium projects cannot be under the same proposition.
Proposition A asks voters to authorize $131.11 million.
It calls for a new La Marque High School, which would be built on the existing site and would have an 800-student capacity, which is 160 more than the existing school is able to accommodate.
The total cost for the new school is estimated at $79.9 million.
The auditorium and competition gym already on campus would be renovated, while the rest of the school would be rebuilt, officials said.
“The planning and design of these new and renovated facilities seeks to provide Texas City ISD students with safe and supportive learning environments, which take into account current curriculum and course offerings while also providing the flexibility to adapt to new curriculum and instructional offerings in the future,” district officials said.
Other items under proposition A include district-wide security upgrades.
Proposition B asks voters to approve $27.49 million.
It would fund stadium projects, including a new stadium for La Marque High School and renovations for the Texas City High School stadium.
The final day to register to vote is Tuesday. Early voting for the bond election begins Oct. 24, and ends Nov. 4.
In keeping with Texas City tradition, the district has managed its finances well enough to handle this increased debt and provide better facilities for students without increasing the tax rate.
That’s about as good as it gets. We urge voters still on the fence about this to invest a couple of hours getting the details straight from the source.
• Michael A. Smith
