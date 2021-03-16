An arrest warrant was issued for an Oregon woman March 11 for refusing to choose one of the options offered to her when she entered a Galveston bank bare-faced: Put on a mask or leave.
Terry Wright chose neither and opted instead to stand her ground, goading officers who showed up at the request of the bank manager. At one point, she asked, “What are you going to do, arrest me?”
Clearly she wasn’t pleased with the answer, given by an officer with handcuffs at the ready. A scuffle ensued, Wright’s foot apparently was injured, and she was hustled off into a patrol car and eventually taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. It wasn’t clear as of Tuesday where she was, and the warrant for her arrest had not been executed; at least not early in the day.
The incident happened one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted statewide pandemic restrictions including, among other things, the mandate that Texans were required by law to wear masks in public places.
It was a hard bit of news to miss. The Daily News covered it, of course, but so did newspapers, news services and social media platforms across the country and around the world. A quick Google search turns up reports of the incident in just about every state and also from The Daily Mail in London, The New Indian Express in India and The Times of Israel in Jerusalem, among many others.
And even though very clear body camera footage was made available by the Galveston Police Department, there are differences of opinion about what actually happened and how it all went down. The most objective sources gave a pretty straight-forward play-by-play of the video.
Others focused more on the fact that Wright was a “65-year-old grandmother” — YouTube screamed “Old Lady Getting Handcuffed!” Others skewed toward the scuffle and the police handling of the situation.
Wright’s argument was that Abbott’s order meant she didn’t have to wear a mask.
A few things need to be made crystal clear here:
• When Abbott announced the end of Texas’ pandemic restrictions, he clearly said private businesses — like banks, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and most places that Texans do business with every day — are free to set their own directives about mask wearing.
So despite Wright’s objections, she was indeed required to wear a mask inside the bank, since she was asked to do so by the bank’s management.
• Wright was not detained for not wearing a mask. She faces charges for trespassing because she refused to leave private property when ordered to do so. Once she tried to leave after being told she was under arrest, the charge of resisting arrest was added.
But let’s repeat that: Wright was not detained for not wearing a mask. She violated the rules of a private business, was asked to abide by those rules or leave the property — and refused. At that point, a crime was committed (trespassing) and police were called to do their job, which they did.
• Cops in every city, state, county and country around the world have better things to do than enforce mask-wearing mandates in private businesses. The situation Wright put herself in was a crime, and dealing with crimes is the job of the police, and they’ll do it when they’re called.
But let’s not make them, shall we? And let’s not put business owners, who’ve already been through the wringer financially because of the pandemic, into positions where they have to now also be mask enforcers.
Just wear a mask if that’s what the business wants. If you’re not sure, ask. If you don’t wear a mask and are asked to put one on, do it, or just leave.
Texas is all about independence, personal freedoms and individual rights. Let’s be clear: No one who owns a business or hosts a private event and asks you to put on a mask to do business there or attend is infringing on your rights.
In fact, they’re giving you an opportunity to exercise your rights, while also respecting theirs — and that’s a key point. It goes both ways.
They have the right to make the rules in their establishments. You have the right to make a choice. Either put on the mask or exercise your right to shop somewhere were masks aren’t required. It is that simple. Everyone’s rights are respected, and the police can worry about more pressing things. Everybody wins.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
(2) comments
[thumbup][thumbup] Excellent!!
Also if she had pushed or sholved the officer, that is assault on a public servant! All the lady had to do was put the stupid mask on, do her business, or close her account and go do her business at another bank! There was no cause for the lady acting as she did!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.