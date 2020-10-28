7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Friday
Polling Places
Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places.
BACLIFF
• Volunteer Fire Department, 600 Grand Ave.
BOLIVAR PENINSULA
• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Port Bolivar
• High Island ISD gym building, foyer, 2113 Sixth St., High Island
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
• Clubhouse, 1006 S. Shore Drive
DICKINSON
• Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3
• IBC Bank, conference room, 2301 FM 646 W.
HITCHCOCK
• MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6
• Hitchcock City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, foyer, 6333 state Highway 6
FRIENDSWOOD
• Old junior high school, Administration Building, 402 Laurel Drive
• Jacob White Building, 2000 W. Parkwood Ave.
• Friendswood First Baptist Church, gymnasium, 202 E. Heritage Drive
GALVESTON ISLAND
• Galveston County Justice Center (first floor vending area), 600 59th St.
• Moody Methodist Church Welcome Center, 2803 53rd St.
• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St.
• Galveston ISD Administration Building, board chambers, 3904 Ave. T
• Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
KEMAH
• Community Center, 800 Harris St.
LA MARQUE
• Community Room, 1109 Bayou Road, Suite B
LEAGUE CITY
• Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St.
• North County Building, Room 142, 174 Calder Road
• League City Recreation Room, 450 W. Walker St.
• College of the Mainland North Campus, 200 Parker Court
• Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200
• Public Works Operation Center, 1701 W. League City Parkway
• The Watershed, 1751 E. League City Parkway
SANTA FE
• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6
• Santa Fe ISD Museum, 13304 state Highway 6
TEXAS CITY
• Carver Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.
• College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road
• Nessler Center, Wings of Heritage Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Here is some key information on early voting in Galveston County:
• Make sure you follow safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing; and
• Make sure you take a photo ID.
