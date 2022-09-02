The arrival of the battleship USS Texas in Galveston this week was an important moment, and Galveston needs to get behind finding a way to secure her permanent home on the island.
As reported in The Daily News, thousands of people came out to see the historic arrival — not only locals.
People traveled far and wide to witness the moment.
Hundreds of thousands of others watched or buzzed on news and social media feeds across the country.
The positive news the USS Texas brought to Galveston was remarkable.
Thursday was a good day in the spotlight for Galveston.
The USS Texas is worth our best efforts to secure a sustainable plan and solution to host the historic vessel in our home port.
Galveston holds a unique place in Texas history. One does not need to dive too deep into local archives to hear the familiar phrase “first in Texas” or similar. First telephone line, the first chamber of commerce, first (fill in the blank).
Galveston rightfully lays claim to a historic town like few others can. While others may add the phrase to roadside signs, you find the real deal in Galveston.
Juneteenth, architect Nicholas Clayton’s works of art and the oldest newspaper in Texas; even the Great Storm of 1900 continues to be recognized as the most lethal natural disaster in history.
Galveston exudes history.
And there are few better teachers for future generations than putting their eyes or hands on genuine history.
And the USS Texas fits nicely into this long-established berth.
Yes, this will cost money. And yes, this will require people, agencies and governments to come together to find what could be a tricky long-term solution.
But the USS Texas is worth it.
Let’s consider the thousands who bravely served on her on our behalf.
And let’s consider her historic role in supplying cover for those hitting the beaches during the D-Day invasion.
Would they think the USS Texas deserves our special consideration?
We’ll bet they do.
Yes, she’s a grand and gray old lady and she deserves our support.
We should find a way.
At 110 years old, she made a majestic and courageous journey to Galveston.
Let’s do all we can to come together and ensure something truly meaningful for future generations.
Here is hoping the USS Texas sailing days are behind her and she enjoys a long, restful retirement on the island.
