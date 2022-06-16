It’s summer. In Texas. It’s hot. Extremely hot. Don’t leave your child or your pet trapped in a locked car. At all. For any length of time. Ever.
It doesn’t matter that you just have to pop into the store for a few things. Or that you’re just dropping a letter off at the post office. Or whatever reason you think justifies locking a baby or a puppy or other living thing that depends on you for everything in what amounts to an oven on wheels.
Every year, newspapers around the world publish this editorial and radio and TV stations broadcast this message. Every year, police departments, child safety advocates, doctors, veterinarians, animal shelters and myriad other experts implore the public to not leave children or pets in parked cars.
And we would extend that to anyone who might have a problem freeing themselves should the heat become dangerous or even recognizing the danger in the first place. The very elderly, for example, the physically disabled or the mentally challenged.
Yet, every year come multiple heartbreaking reports of children dying — alone, afraid and confused — from heat stroke after having been locked unattended in a parked car in hot weather.
Whereas some cases are just another chapter in a long history of abuse or neglect, most of the people who leave them are otherwise responsible parents who get distracted by one thing or another or otherwise reasonable people who make one deadly rash decision. It can happen to anyone, even those people who think it can’t happen to them.
We don’t hear much about pets in this situation, but we know it happens, maybe even more so than with children. It’s hard to forget an animal in a car, unless it’s asleep; in most cases, those pet owners just assume, “he’ll be OK.” But he or she won’t always be. The same is true for vulnerable adults.
You can find these or similar numbers all over the internet, but LiveScience.com reports that within an hour, the temperature inside a car parked in the sun on a 95-degree day hits an average of 116 degrees with surfaces like dashboards and seats reaching up to 157 degrees. Parking in the shade doesn’t help much either, rising to lower — but still scorching — temperatures.
But it doesn’t take an hour to cause damage or even death to children and pets, both of whose body temperatures rise faster than a healthy adult human’s body.
The National Weather Service lists consequences of increased human body temperature after 20 minutes (body temperature 100.4): hyperthermia, sweating, thirst, very uncomfortable; 35 minutes (102.2): severe sweating, flushed, increased heart rate, children with epilepsy may begin convulsing; 60 minutes (104): fainting, dehydration, weakness, vomiting, breathlessness, life-threatening; 100 minutes (105.8): severe headache, dizziness, confusion, hallucinations, delirium, medical emergency.
To avoid forgetting precious cargo in the back seat of your car, many sources recommend placing something you can’t leave without in the backseat, such as a purse, wallet, mobile phone, your shoes; placing baby gear like a toy or diaper bag in the front passenger seat; taping a reminder note to your dashboard where it can be easily seen; and being extra alert when something interrupts your routine, as small changes could trigger anyone to forget a child in the backseat — as hard as that is to believe.
If those temperature calculations don’t scare you enough to take every precaution to ensure you don’t leave a helpless living being trapped in a car on a hot day, there’s this:
In 2009, The Washington Post published a gut-wrenching article chronicling various cases of hot-car deaths titled, “Fatal Distraction: Forgetting a child in the backseat is a horrifying mistake. Is it a crime?”
Janette Fennell, who ran a nonprofit organization called Kids and Cars, was asked about the worse case she was aware of. From the article:
“I don’t really like to ... ” she says.
She looks away. She won’t hold eye contact for this.
“The child pulled all her hair out before she died.”
Now there’s a reminder to tape to your dashboard.
• Editorial Board
