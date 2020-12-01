A 379 percent increase. It seems almost impossible that the food pantry at St. Vincent’s House in Galveston has increased the amount of groceries it has distributed by 379 percent — from 48,000 pounds of food last year to 230,000 pounds this year.
And that organization isn’t alone. The coronavirus pandemic — with its potentially life-saving but income-killing closures — has increased the number of people seeking help, many for the first time, in feeding themselves and their families all over the county and the country and the world.
Food banks and pantries everywhere have had their shelves emptied and their reserves stretched to the limit. And in a brutal one-two punch, the pandemic is striking down critical fundraising efforts at a time when the services they make possible are needed the most.
According to the Galveston County Food Bank, 1 in 6 county residents is food insecure. And if you think you know what food insecurity looks like, think again. Sure, it likely looks like the homeless person holding out a cup at the intersection, but it also could look like your neighbor, your child’s classmate, even your co-worker.
Food insecurity is a social and humanitarian crisis that cuts a swathe across society, touching young and old, hale and frail, of all races, backgrounds, livelihoods, orientations and beliefs.
And on top of the “normal” hunger numbers, the coronavirus still is rearing its ugly head. Be certain: COVID-19 knows no boundaries and clearly doesn’t care who you are or how many mouths you have to feed.
There are plenty of ways to help. Any local anti-hunger organization, food pantry, shelter, church, etc. will welcome you and your donation of food and/or cash with open arms.
One major effort comes to a close on Friday. The 40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive to benefit the Galveston County Food Bank will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
You can drop off cash, checks and non-perishable food items from the safety of your car. Properly masked students will be on hand to accept them. Checks should be made payable to the Galveston County Food Bank.
Also, The Daily News is providing public access to a food drop box at its offices on Teichman Road. Make those donations before 5 p.m. Thursday.
All donations will be administered and distributed by the Galveston County Food Bank and stay right here in the county. For more information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Friday is just a few days away, but there’s still plenty of time to clear your pantry or toss a few extra items into your shopping cart. Or write a check.
It’s one of the best and, to be honest, easiest ways to embrace the spirit of giving, sharing and lifting up that lies at the heart of the holidays — or should.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
