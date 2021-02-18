We’re all in this together
In times like these, it’s hard to see the silver lining and keep a positive outlook, but we should all work to do that.
Yes, we’re still dealing with a global pandemic that isn’t slowing down and with school and business closures galore, but there’s one constant that has kept our communities going.
You.
When we say you, we’re speaking of the countless people who’ve not only gone out of their way to help where help was needed, but the myriad businesses that also stepped up to help those in need in dire situations.
We’ve all experienced a lot of the bad over the past year — isolation, human loss and financial stress, to name a few. We saw more of that during what Daily News publisher Leonard Woolsey called the “Arctic Hurricane” of 2021 and will see more for weeks or more after it’s over.
Today, though, take a moment to consider the good that also was apparent during these hard times.
We want to thank the many people who are helping their neighbors with food, shelter, prayer and more. Thanks to the local officials who worked overtime providing fire and ambulance services and warming centers. Thanks to all the police officers out making welfare checks. Thanks to the grocery store clerks who faced the crowds for as long as their stocks allowed.
We’re grateful for restaurants and their employees who are braving the elements and feeding the masses when they can with whatever they have available. We’re grateful for residents who are offering food and water to those who don’t have them.
We’re grateful for the cities and school districts that are able to open up warming stations to help those in the cold. And, we’re grateful for people who may not be able to do anything but pray or send a kind thought to those who may be at their wits’ end.
And, there’s no harm in admitting that fact. We’ve all been there at some point in the past year — and now this.
We know it may seem like there’s no light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, but if we just hang in there, we can get through this as we’ve always done by working together and helping our fellow man.
The people and businesses doing good things don’t go unnoticed.
In times like these, we have an important role in the community. Yours is just as important. And, for that, we say thanks.
Stay warm and remember, we’re all in this together.
• Angela Wilson
