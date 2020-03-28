When Coast Monthly went to print on March 16, the world was an altogether different place. Coronavirus had canceled the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, but organizers of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo were still hopeful the event, planned for April 17-25, was far enough in the future to be OK.
A few days after the magazine went to press, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fair organizers made the tough decision to cancel.
Each April, Coast Monthly celebrates the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, highlighting the young people and adults who help to make it happen.
Although the fair and rodeo is canceled, all of us can still show support to students who worked hard to raise animals or others who helped prepare for the event that’s been a tradition since 1938.
Visit www.galvestoncountyfair.com if you would like to buy an animal online or make a donation to exhibitors and scholarship funds.
Meanwhile, we hope the April issue is a respite from pandemic anxiety and a reminder of what we cherish about being Texans — especially coastal Texans.
• Laura Elder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.