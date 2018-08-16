The Daily News supports calls by parents for an independent investigation of how Santa Fe Independent School District monitored and disciplined Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the teenager accused of killing 10 people inside Santa Fe High School during a May 18 shooting.
The students, teachers, parents and the general public have a right to know what happened in the months, weeks and days leading up to the horrific shooting spree that also left 13 wounded.
Just hours after the senseless act, talk began circulating the shooter had been bullied.
Nothing, including bullying, justifies the terror and grief inflicted on the students, teachers and the community on May 18. And there’s a very real danger in providing a rationale for someone to overreact to something as common as bullying in such a violent way.
In asking for the independent review, parents are seeking ways to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again. An independent review might provide such instruction and give insight on what clues and behaviors by the shooter the adults and everyone else missed. Conversely, it might show that no one missed anything, which also would be important information for people attempting to prevent similar crimes from happening in the future.
And the findings of such a review might spur a real conversation about bullying and how to recognize signs that a student has been a target of verbal or physical abuse or is very emotionally troubled. Adults might be less prone to ignore such signs in the future. A review might show flaws in school security and whether school policies were being enforced.
Police have said the shooter was wearing a trench coat on the day of the shooting, a clear violation of a policy already in effect at Santa Fe High School. A review might reveal that adults ignored signs or didn’t know what to make of them. It might show that some adults knew there was trouble, but didn’t act, out of fear or indifference.
Or, the review might put to rest the notion that bullying had anything to do with this at all. It’s important to understand and talk about these issues.
The school district no doubt is in a precarious position. It must avoid muddling a criminal investigation and it has a fiduciary responsibility not to undermine its position in the event of civil litigation.
But the school district also has an obligation — at the very least an ethical and moral obligation — to students, parents, staff and the larger community to commission an independent investigation of the events before and during the mass killing and to make the findings of that investigation public.
• Laura Elder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.