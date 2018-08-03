On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce took the first step toward righting its own dangerous wrong.
In legalese, the department announced an affirmative determination regarding countervailing and antidumping duties on imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada. In layman’s terms, that means placing tariffs on the paper that your community newspaper is printed on.
The department’s decision revises the preliminary duties downward to 8.4 percent to 20.26 percent instead of 4.4 percent to 32 percent.
While welcome, it’s not good enough.
Additionally, the fine print of Commerce’s findings excludes specific industries from tariffs. The same uncoated groundwood paper, used for telephone books and directories, remains free of the tariffs.
However, the same paper, used to report on corruption and hold public officials to account, is not.
The International Trade Commission’s investigation suggests the United States government believes the Canadian government is unfairly subsidizing producers of the paper used for printed newspapers and dumping it to sell the product in the United States below cost via subsidies.
That’s just not true.
These tariffs are the result of a sole petitioner to the commerce department and the trade commission. The North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC), which operates a single mill in Longview, Wash., asked for steep import duties in excess of 50 percent last year, so that it can try to raise its own prices and increase the short-term value of its one mill.
The company was recently acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, a New York-based hedge fund. On Wall Street, this is known as a pump and dump strategy — buy a company, elevate the short-term value, then sell. When loopholes in government regulations are involved in such a strategy, it’s considered corporate welfare.
Commerce initially agreed early this year and community newspapers across the nation were faced with unwarranted rises in material costs — as much as 32 percent.
The petition was opposed by a coalition of U.S. newsprint producers, as well as the domestic publishing industry and the American Forest and Paper Association.
Last month, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) testified on behalf of community newspapers in opposition to these tariffs.
“It seems to me that the only thing being protected by this tariff is a small portion of a Wall Street hedge fund’s portfolio,” Sen. Jones said in his July testimony. “It certainly isn’t protecting the 600,000 printing and publishing jobs across the country, including jobs at every newspaper in the state of Alabama. This tariff is killing jobs and threatening an industry that is vitally important for our communities.”
In May, Texas Sen. John Cornyn also stood up against the ill-conceived and narrowly beneficial tariffs.
Locally, chambers of commerce in Galveston, Texas City and League City have joined in the fight in asking for the government to back off the tariffs and fees. Going one step further was U.S. Rep. Randy Weber who stepped forward and signed on to the Print Act in effort to slow down the fast-moving and dangerous penalties and the threat they could do to local communities.
“Free and fair trade is crucial,” Weber said Friday. “When markets are distorted due to improper trade practices, small businesses can be the first to suffer.
“This was the case with newsprint tariffs, and local news is critically important to our communities. The small reduction of tariffs on newsprint is a victory.”
Fortunately, Commerce still has time and an opportunity to do the right thing.
On Sept. 17, the trade commission will vote and announce its final determinations. The public still has time to speak up.
Contact your U.S. senators and representatives. Ask them to implore Commerce to reverse this overly narrow and dangerous action designed to line the pockets of a New York hedge-fund.
Today, it’s paper. Tomorrow, loopholes in trade policy could harm your business.
• Daily News Editorial Board
