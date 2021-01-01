2020 sure tested our mettle. It brought out the best in many of us and, let’s say, the less-than-best in others.
But today is a new day, the second day of the highly anticipated 2021, a brand spanking new year.
No, that nearly imperceptible movement of the clock hands from 11:59 p.m. 2020 to 12 a.m. 2021 didn’t change much, didn’t set everything right, didn’t return us to what it was that we considered “normal” in 2019.
But we did wake up to a bright, crisp, almost painfully beautiful morning Friday. Maybe we should take that as a sign. It was the kind of day when hope swirls in on the breeze and practically dares us not to dance along.
Hope changes things. Things likes mindsets and perceptions. It cuts things off at the comma. For example:
“We have vaccines, but COVID is still on the rise.”
“I’m healthy, but I wish I could lose 10 pounds.”
“Businesses are reopening, but the economy is still a mess.”
“I have a great job, but I wish I made more money.”
“Diversity has moved into the national spotlight, but there’s still inequality.”
Hope removes everything after the comma. It focuses on the positive, on the progress. It looks at what we have and how far we’ve come instead of focusing glumly on what’s missing and how far we have to go.
But there’s a rub. Hope, alone, isn’t enough. It doesn’t equal action or progress. It isn’t a strategy for making things better. It’s a foundation — a solid, uplifting one, for sure, but still just a foundation.
That’s why 2021 is a time not only for hope but outrageous hope, which is something else entirely.
Outrageous hope is the absolute, unabashed knowledge not only that things will get bigger and better and brighter, but that we can make that happen. That we will make that happen. When hope moves to that level ... when it’s fueled by conviction, passion, dedication, when it comes from some place pure and joyful, when it becomes outrageous, then it becomes the best strategy of all.
Outrageous hope is fed by abundance — not of possessions, but of spirit. It’s fed by an openness to experience new things, try new foods, dance new dances, meet new people, feel new feelings. It’s an open invitation to love more, live more, care more, do more and be more. It allows for subtle changes and big, bold, audacious changes, for both baby steps and giant steps. For action in our lives, in our families and communities and in the world.
As we step off into 2021, our wish for you is much joy and many blessings; strong backs to carry your crosses; open hearts, and souls that soar; peace of mind; faith in yourself, in one another and in something greater; unbridled passion, curiosity and wonder; and amazing grace.
And may you live in abundance, with outrageous hope.
Happy New Year!
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
