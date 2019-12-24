We at The Daily News would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. We would also like to extend our best wishes to those who celebrate Hanukkah, who will celebrate Kwanzaa or who simply celebrate the remarkable gift of life. There is nothing more precious.
As we approach the New Year, let us go into 2020 with an attitude of making this a year of kindness.
For the most part, everyone reading these pages is better off than 98 percent of the world. We have clean water running through good plumbing, and a roof over our heads.
But too often, we take this for granted and complain about what we do not have in our life. Let’s channel that energy — and more — into a productive, outward effort to help others.
Galveston County is a special place at a special time. Investment is coming our way, Houston is thriving, and even the beaches are getting refreshed. And fortunately, so is Interstate 45, the main pathway through our county bringing millions of visitors and vast economic impact each year.
Add to this the thriving cruise ship industry and attention and activity it brings, and our county should be pleased with the direction we are moving.
But not everyone shares this opportunity. We also are home to simply too many people in need. And while this may bring up images of people on street corners holding up cardboard signs, the need is much deeper and broader.
Too many children grow up in households without quality food choices, reading and learning materials and positive adult role models.
Santa can’t bring these needed items from the North Pole. This, we need to do together as a community.
If you can, make a point of finding a new charity or nonprofit to support in 2020. If everyone added one, imagine what a compounding benefit it would have for our community and on the lives of people who live in it.
Find a mentoring program and make a donation or offer to participate; find a food bank and drop off a bag of groceries. Whatever you do, do something different in the coming year.
Let’s make this year’s Christmas gift our commitment to make the coming year a better one for those in need.
Merry Christmas.
• Leonard Woolsey
