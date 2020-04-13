Included in the fundamental rethinking society will need to do at some point after the coronavirus passes should be this question: Have we been locking too many people in jail for minor, nonviolent crimes?
Based on what we’ve seen so far, the answer is yes.
Part of the new normal many people expect to emerge from this experience should be a new bias against jailing people unless doing so clearly is in the public’s best interest.
It’s a controversial topic and was a matter of debate long before most of us had heard about the coronavirus.
As far back as 2017, County Judge Mark Henry and others on the commissioners court were talking about how to reduce the jail population, which had increased by 11 percent between 2015 and 2016, despite a decreasing crime rate.
Although the debate has been underway for years, the COVID-19 crisis provides a test case about what the future might look like.
As we reported in the Weekend edition, Sheriff Henry Trochesset has encouraged local police departments not to arrest some people accused of minor crimes, if issuing citations instead is an option.
Trochesset’s request was in effort to decrease the number of inmates to prevent coronavirus infection from spreading in the jail.
“We were asking them to try not to put people in jail for Class C misdemeanors and stuff,” Trochesset said. “If you’re able to write citations or do it in another fashion, manage in that direction.”
Class C misdemeanors include crimes such as public intoxication, theft of less than $100 and driving without a license.
The request, combined with the effects of social distancing, has resulted in a dramatic and sudden drop in the number of people arrested.
In the week leading up to March 18, county police agencies reported an average of 108 arrests or citations daily.
During the week leading up to March 25, the number of arrests and citations decreased to 41 a day, then 30 a day and most recently, fewer than 20, Trochesset said.
Police attribute the decline to fewer people out in public because of social distancing measures and the strategy of not arresting people for low-level crimes.
The effort to limit the number of people in the county jail doesn’t make communities less safe, and the goal wasn’t to ignore misdemeanor crimes but to put offenses that don’t immediately endanger public safety on the “back burner” Trochesset said.
Meanwhile, police have not reported a wave of crime because people who normally would have been arrested are free with citations.
What COVID-19 has shown us so far is that law enforcement can rely more on citations and less on arrests and incarceration for minor offenses without undermining public safety or indirectly abetting crime.
Good, practical reasons exist for wanting to reduce the number of people being arrested and jailed. It’s far less expensive for the taxpayers, for example, to cite people for minor infractions than it is to arrest and jail them.
And there are other benefits for society and offenders. When people are jailed, they lose jobs, miss child support payments, sometimes get introductions to higher levels of crime and move further from the ranks of the law-abiding.
There’s a yet-to-be-known in this method. A citation is a vow by the person cited to appear voluntarily at some point in the future to settle up with society.
If many of the people cited during the pandemic fail to keep those promises by failing to appear, there might be a strong argument against shifting the bias toward fewer arrests.
Short of that, however, doing so looks like an improvement.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.