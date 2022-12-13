Fentanyl

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. James Roy displays seized counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl in an evidence room at the office headquarters in Galveston.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/File photo

Five years after the federal government declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, and more than two years since fentanyl deaths began skyrocketing in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has at last decided to throw his considerable political weight behind a simple measure to help save lives.

Abbott announced this month he would drop his longtime, misguided opposition to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. The small paper strips cost only about a dollar each, and they can help users determine whether pills, powders or other forms of illegal street drugs are laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine. Tragically, fentanyl sent more than 2,500 Texans to their graves in 2021 and 2022. Legalizing fentanyl testing strips is a big step in the right direction, but it’s just one of several state lawmakers should take to address this menacing crisis. Others include helping cities and counties pay to provide the life-saving opioid antidote naloxone and clarifying a state statute to ensure they can do so without running afoul of the law.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

Fentanyl testing strips are considered drug paraphernalia outlawed by the Texas Controlled Substances Act of 1989.

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/HS/htm/HS.481.htm

Bills to legalize the testing strips have never been presented to Governor Abbott in the past. The last bill 2021 HB 1178, was too broad, "removing criminal penalties for the possession of drug paraphernalia under the Texas Controlled Substances Act" not just the testing strips but ALL drug paraphernalia.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription