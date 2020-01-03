If The Daily News learned anything by publishing the popular “101 Reasons to Love Galveston County” over the years, it is that we could easily include more — many more.
Since publishing the list Wednesday, a tradition of the first issue of the new year, we have heard from many of you. Most were appreciative of us spotlighting popular and hidden gems of living in our communities; others offered suggestions for next year’s list.
We also heard from readers about obvious things that should have been on the list but were overlooked.
We would like to do better.
For example, we failed to list any items from the community of La Marque — an obvious oversight on our part.
As we report regularly, the community is a hotbed of activity for everything from economic development to popular events such as Bayou Fest, held every October at Highland Bayou Park, and the Magical Winter Lights show at Gulf Greyhound park every holiday season.
Others suggested adding the watching of the Harvest Moon Regatta from the beach or being able to charter a boat and be fishing within an hour.
If you would like to offer suggestions for the 2021 list, this is your opportunity. Please email your suggestions with the subject line “101 list for 2021” to Angela Wilson, community news editor for The Daily News, at angela.wilson@galvnews.com. She will collect and we will select suggestions to update and refresh the listings for the coming year.
Also, we will randomly select three respondents for a special prize from The Daily News.
Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you.
Please send your suggestions by noon Jan. 31.
• Leonard Woolsey
