We believe the constant ordering of the Stars and Stripes to half-staff is eroding the value of the symbol, as well as creating a growing insensitively to the recognition it is intended to convey.
Once reserved for the death of a president or other principal figures of the United States, the ordering of lowering the flag is creating something akin to flag-fatigue, prompting people to forget or question what the flag is lowered for in the first place.
“It can be a very powerful symbol, but it can also be overdone to the point that it loses its significance,” said John Hartvigsen, president of the North American Vexillological Association, a flag aficionados group.
“You can’t spell everything out about this in rules and regulations because it has so much to do with emotion.”
Earlier this week President Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in respect for the killing of five newspaper journalists at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.
As journalists, we appreciate the gesture. We also find this is a good time to bring up the fact that repeatedly lowering of the flag is eroding the value of the gesture. We also sense a growing creep of the action into political waters.
If it is all the same, we’d be happy to see the national flag lowered less frequently and only in highly significant moments in history. The passing of a former highly placed state official, military figure or a national tragedy. And we also support a select number of holidays. But as for the now-regular practice of lowering the U.S. flag, it’s bordering on disrespectful.
This is not Trump bashing. During 2015, the U.S. flag was ordered at half-staff 328 of the 365 days by either federal or state officials. Simple math will tell you the flag flew at full-staff for only 37 days of the calendar year — little more than a month over the course of 12 months.
The United States has defined codes on how to handle everything from respectfully folding, discarding and displaying the flag. And among those codes you will find the following passage for lowing the flag to half-staff:
“By order of the President, the flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States Government and the Governor of a State, territory, or possession, as a mark of respect to their memory.”
The code goes on to allow for special extensions for recognizing international incidents, but the underlying idea is to restrict frequency and associated reasoning. Doing so protects the integrity of the flag, as well as reserving the powerful emotions behind the action.
We thank the president for his gesture to our fellow journalists killed in Maryland. But at the same time, we hope we as a nation do not wear out this important, meaningful gesture through overuse.
• Leonard Woolsey
(8) comments
Your comments might not be a waste of time reading if you had tried it on another day of the year.
Recent dates the flag has been flown at half staff:
July 8, 2016 - 5 police officers killed in Dallas, Texas
July 15, 2016 - 86 killed, 458 injured in attack in Nice, France
July 18, 2016 - 3 police officers killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
September 28, 2016 - Death of Shimon Peres- Israeli President, Prime Minister
October 9, 2016 - National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
December 7, 2016 - Pearl Harbor Remembrance
December 9, 2016 - Death of John Glenn
April 6, 2017 - Final Burial of John Glenn
May 15, 2017 - Peace Officers Memorial Day
May 29, 2017 - Memorial Day
September 11, 2017 Patriot Day 911
October 2, 2017- Las Vegas Shooting, 58 dead, 851 injured
November 6, 2017 Sutherland Springs, Texas Church shooting 26 killed 20 injured
December 7, 2017- Pearl Harbor Remembrance
February 15, 2018 - Parkland Florida School shooting 17 killed, 17 wounded
March 2, 2018 - Death of Billy Graham
April 17, 2018 - Death of Barbara Bush
May 18, 2018 - Santa Fe, TX School shooting 10 killed, 10 wounded
May 28, 2018- Memorial Day Observance
July 3, 2018 - Annapolis, Maryland shooting, 5 killed in Capital Gazette Newspaper shooting
http://www.us.halfstaff.org/
Leonard Woolsey writes: ‘This is not Trump bashing.’ Then finishes by accusing President Trump of wearing out this important, meaningful gesture through overuse. Liberal privilege allows The Daily News to criticize President Trump while saying they’re not criticizing Trump. More fake news that is meant to bash President Trump.
I think your liberal we , is actually a liberal me😳 Of course it's Trump bashing Leonard. Negative, narrative.
Nice editorial. I couldn't agree more. I felt that way long before President Trump took office. Please limit flag-lowering to significant government officials, national tragedies, etc., and bring it back to full-staff quickly.
Good commentary. Totally agree.
I agree. Nice commentary. The flag is flown at half mast so often, many people do not even know why or what we are mourning/respecting. I'm just speaking for the common folks, like myself. Terri Glywasky
Anybody believe USA Today?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2016/06/15/obama-flags-at-half-staff-proclamations/85891870/
My old Uncle would say you're a day late and a dollar short, Leonard......
Of course, there's still 6 1/2 years to go to add to the current POTUS total....may beat the old record after all......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.