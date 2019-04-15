Many readers may not know it, but each year The Daily News awards thousands of dollars to high school seniors as they head off to college or other career development avenues.
And in doing so, we believe we are investing in the future of Galveston County. This year is no different.
The scholarships are issued in honor of former Daily News Publisher Leslie P. Daughtry, who was known for his steady community leadership as well as his commitment to education.
The scholarships are awarded to students attending each of the 14 high schools in Galveston County. Students are nominated by the people who know them best — the teachers and counselors at each of the schools.
The students were publicly recognized along with their families at The Daily News’ annual Profiles event held April 9 at the Showboat Pavilion in Texas City.
The event also honored the best of Galveston county residents by awarding Everyday Heroes, Business of the Year (Keith and Genette Bassett), and Citizens of the Year (Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle). You could say the hall was filled with the best of Galveston County’s present and future.
More than $100,000 in scholarships have been awarded over the years to Galveston County students on behalf of both The Daily News and our community.
Below is a complete listing of the students along with the high school each attends.
If you happen to know any of these deserving students, please make sure to mention how proud our community is of them and wish them well. The Daily News is proud to make such an investment in our future leaders.
Congratulations to the class of 2019.
• Leonard Woolsey
2019 Leslie P. Daughtry Scholars
• Justin Barrow, High Island High School
• Rachel Bejarano, Santa Fe High School
• Mary Claire Blackburn, O’Connell College Preparatory School
• Alaya Pierce-Brooks, Texas City High School
• Claire Chaljub, Ball High School
• Victoria Eaton, Clear Creek High School
• Isaiah Galindo, Odyssey Academy
• Nathanael Goza, Clear Springs High School
• Skyler Maner, Dickinson High School
• Taryn Ramos, La Marque High School
• Madasyn Roark, Clear Falls High School
• Olivia Simmons, Bay Area Christian School
• Chelsea Sims, Hitchcock High School
• Trang Than, Friendswood High School
Editor’s note: No seniors were enrolled at Abundant Life Christian School this year.
