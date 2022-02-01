We should all join waterfront managers in hoping a new federal focus on rail projects will deliver a $30 million loan to fill underused slips on the Port of Galveston’s west end.
Port, city and tourism industry leaders have long wanted to realign the public docks to better accommodate the modern market.
The idea is to consolidate facilities for handling traditional cargo lines on the port’s west end and expand cruise and tourism venues on the east end.
Doing so would accomplish several things, including reducing the amount of truck traffic east of about 25th Street.
There has been wide agreement that the port is working at actual cross purposes and shifting cargo to the west would help correct that.
The problem, like always, has always been money.
The port is working to secure a $30 million Railroad Rehabilitation & Improvement Financing loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fill in a slip and extend rail lines, Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees said Friday.
Filling west-end slips would be a step in the port’s progress in developing its west end. Over the past two years, the port has shuffled tenants to move cargo business west, while preparing eastern docks and facilities for cruise business growth.
But the space available on the west end is precious. Port officials have estimated filling in slips would add as much as 20 acres of space to store cargo.
Filling slips is expensive. In 2018, the port estimated filling a single slip would cost $20 million.
The federal money would be used to fill a west-end slip that’s either too small or too deteriorated to berth modern cargo ships. As a condition of the loan, the port also would have to extend rail lines to the filled-in slip, Rees said.
The port had long tried, and failed, to get grants to help pay for filling the west-end slips.
The hope is the port finally will succeed because the federal government allocated more than $1 billion for rail-related loans, making it easier for smaller ports like Galveston to get funding.
The federal government nearly has tripled the amount of money available for rail-related funding programs under the Biden administration, Rees said.
“What used to be a $250 million program is now over $1 billion,” Rees said.
Under the conditions of the loan, the port would also be required to use American-produced materials, Rees said.
The $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that was signed into law in November expanded the types of projects eligible for Railroad Rehabilitation & Improvement loans.
Repayment terms of the loan are five years at no interest and 30 years at low interest.
Filling one slip might not get the port where it needs to be, but it’s a start.
• Michael A. Smith
(2) comments
what's the return on investment?
Excellent editorial, and getting the extra acreage on the west end is very important so a low interest loan would be helpful.
Questions - as I would like to hear the discussion and vote on this topic:
1. Is there any way to swing funding for filling both west end slips? before pursuing a fourth cruise terminal?
2. Date this topic was discussed and approved by the board so the public can listen to priorities, the financial details and impediments to filling both slips?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.