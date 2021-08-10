Dickinson City Councilman H Scott Apley died last week, which is sad. His death, attributed to COVID-19, is made sadder by the fact he leaves behind a wife and infant son.
Apley was a fellow human being, a member of the Galveston County community at large and an elected leader in Dickinson. His death leaves many holes in the fabric of the county.
He also was, it seems, opposed to vaccination against COVID-19. No one except Apley himself can know with 100 percent certainty whether he was vaccinated against the virus that apparently killed him. But some of the councilman’s social media posts — one that was left just two days before he was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator and less than a week before his death — suggests he hadn’t been.
It’s hard to say how much influence Apley and other high-profile people who take to media, social or otherwise, to push an agenda have on others.
Whereas a poll reported by Brittanica.com found politicians can have more influence on the public at the local level than at state and federal levels, another study reported on at PsyPost.com said people respond favorably to opinions by public figures only if they already view those public figures favorably and, thus, already share their views.
So most likely, Apley’s anti-vax posts only made those who already shared his opinions feel validated and didn’t stop anyone from getting vaccinated if they already believed in the safety and efficacy of the shots.
But he tried, and that ticked off many people. Rightfully so because trying to influence people to not get vaccinated is reckless and repugnant and isn’t based on science or common sense.
Still, it’s possible to separate the politics from the person and keep our humanity intact.
Apley’s death and the vitriol surrounding it exemplify some core truths around the coronavirus pandemic.
First, the politicization of COVID, the measures that can help stem its spread — masks, social distancing, closures, capacity restrictions, etc. — the vaccines created to protect us against it and some of the potential cures for those who’ve already contracted it have pitted Americans against each other at a time when that’s the last thing we need. It has tested our capacity for compassion, our very humanity — a test too many of us are failing in some ways when it comes to for whom we reserve our sympathies.
Second, disinformation is killing people, even those who are dispensing and spreading it. Yes, breakthrough infections happen in the vaccinated. Yes, it looks like booster shots are going to be required. But no matter how much or how loudly anti-vaxxers condemn the vaccines, the fact remains that fewer than 1 percent of vaccinated people wind up hospitalized with COVID and even fewer die from it.
In an article in the Tuesday edition of The Daily News about two local pastors who died with COVID, Hitchcock resident and local historian Samuel Collins III said, “COVID-19 is not dependent on human beliefs in it or not.”
Very true. It also isn’t dependent on people’s belief or disbelief in vaccines. Or whether they think we should wear masks. Or if we should shut down bars. Or any of the things that have us so divided lately.
Get your shots. And don’t forget that politics and people are two different things.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
