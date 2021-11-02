National headlines blare warnings of bare shelves and high prices because of supply chain snags. The message has been to shop early.
With freighters stacked to the sky sitting offshore, everything from pajamas to Mr. Potato Head is expected to be in short supply. If the Grinch is sitting up in his mountain lair, staring into his computer screen, you can almost see him wringing his bony fingers in anticipation of a troublesome holiday season.
But we at The Daily News have another idea — shop local and shop smart.
Across the county, local retailers, restaurants and service providers are ready to help you navigate this Grinch-like forecast. Locally, you can walk right in, pick out the perfect gift and return home.
Imagine that — no worries about late deliveries, hassles with misdirected mail or even the occasional broken item.
If you walk into a small shop anywhere from League City to Galveston and all points in between, you can put your hands on an item and make a purchase. And if not — that is, you cannot decide — gift cards are the next best thing.
At The Daily News, we get to meet so many wonderful small-business owners. These folks are critical in the fabric of our sense of community. And in many cases, they are your neighbors.
You will be hard-pressed to find people more supportive and committed to your community than those who invest their life’s dreams and sweat equity into a local business.
Shopping locally makes much sense for other reasons.
Did you know a dollar invested at a locally owned store comes back at a 52 percent rate, as opposed to a 14 percent local benefit from a dollar spent with a national chain?
Consider how important shopping locally is to our economy — payroll, taxes, local sponsorships, donations and purchasing from other local businesses. National chains, not so much — if any.
We’d encourage everyone to think small on overcoming the big problem of short supply of holiday goods.
Stay in touch with your local businesses through the pages of The Daily News — they’re looking for you, too.
Shopping locally makes sense for everyone.
Shop local. Shop smart.
• Leonard Woolsey
Editor’s note: The Daily News is a small business. With more than 50 local employees, we proudly walk the talk of supporting our local community through donations, shopping locally and protecting local jobs.
