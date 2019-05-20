The comic strip “Moderately Confused” appearing on page B5 of Monday’s edition was, as several readers pointed out, inappropriate, in bad taste and not funny.
The content of that strip was especially unfortunate given the timing, but would have been unacceptable on any day of any week of any month.
The editors Monday contacted the Andrews McMeel Syndication service, from which we purchase content for the comics content, and arranged to replace “Moderately Confused” with another strip called “Off the Mark.” That change went into effect Tuesday.
The editors apologize for any added pain that strip caused among our readers.
• Michael A. Smith
(2) comments
Just as some jokes carry deeper meaning, comics are not always limited to being merely quick wit and humor. Sometimes, particularly with things in the artistic realm, things are suggested or portrayed in a way make a statement concerning our social circumstance, or in this instance, a social ill. Certainly, we all mourn the losses of our neighbors in Santa Fe, as well as those in the other communities across our country at the hands of criminals and the mentally unstable that continue to enjoy access to firearms. For one to be offended by this comic panel, I can only hope it is due to its poorly-timed publication date rather than the message contained within it.
I agree with your point to some extent, but some subjects are never appropriate for comics page. I don’t think cartoons about rape, child abuse, suicide, genocide or a whole bunch of other grim subjects should ever appear on that page, which is supposed to be comical, by design, even if they made a relevant point. The funny pages are supposed to be funny, or at least attempt that, and offer a little respite from the hard subjects that fill most of the rest of the paper.
Thanks, however, for a thoughtful comment.
