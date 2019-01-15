In April every year, we honor people in our community who go out of their way to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors.
We call these folks Everyday Heroes and we honor them with feature stories in The Daily News’ annual Profiles magazine, along with award certificates presented during a reception held in April, about the time the magazine appears.
The effort has become a tradition at The Daily News and the Profiles reception has become among the high points of the year, both for the newspaper staff and, we believe, for the people honored.
It gives us a chance to write about people doing good in the community, and it gives the honorees a chance to be the stars of the show and to get public thanks for all the hard, selfless work they do and quiet acts of kindness they perform during the year.
The best part about the Everyday Heroes awards is that they are nominated by our readers.
For some reason, the response to this year’s call for nomination has been lower than years past. That’s odd because we know there’s no shortage of worthy candidates among the hardworking, selfless volunteers and thoughtful neighbors who live in Galveston County.
If you’re part of a civic or charitable organization, you certainly know of someone who comes early, stays late and gives heart and soul. Can you think of one volunteer who just seems to always come through?
We know that you know people like that. Probably, people have just been too busy to make nominations, so we’ve extended the deadline by about two weeks.
To submit a nomination, just drop us an email. Include your nominee’s name, address and phone number. Also, include your name, address and phone number.
Then tell us — in no more than 300 words — why this person is an everyday hero.
Angela Wilson, our community news editor, is collecting nominations. You can reach her at angela.wilson@galvnews.com. The deadline for nominations has been extended to Feb 1.
• Michael A. Smith
