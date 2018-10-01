October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In a world where lobbyists and trade groups use their leverage to establish special calendar designations (July 3, for example, is National Eat Your Beans Day), National Breast Cancer Awareness is the real deal.
In 1985, the American Cancer Society and a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer of oncology medicine established the commemorative month.
The original goal was to bring the topic of breast cancer out of the shadows and into the public discussion. And experts agree, the effort has proven remarkably impactful in the more than 33 years since inception.
Today, breast cancer is widely and openly discussed. And fortunately, the hushed stigmas of examinations, education and treatments are in the past. Today, Americans — and importantly, health care providers and insurers — encourage and support widespread education and frequent medical examinations.
But the truth is we have a long way to go in this battle.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 266,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in a year. And another 64,000 cases of carcinoma in situ are projected. Carcinoma in situ refers to abnormal cells that might become cancer and spread to nearby normal tissue, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Bottom-line projections are that more than 40,000 women will die from breast cancer in a year.
Simply put, 1 in 8 women will develop a form of breast cancer in the United States each year. On average this is roughly 12 percent — but this can change as the single most influential risk factor is the aging process — for women younger than 40 the rate is below 9 percent; for those older than 80 it’s more than 25 percent.
The death rate for women from breast cancer is 1 in 38, or about 2.6 percent.
Here is the good news — breast cancer rates are stabilizing, more people are discovering cancers earlier and the number of survivors continues to increase; it’s now pegged at 3.1 million. Self-examinations are regularly performed by women and early detections and treatment are increasingly common.
Additionally, death rates as a result of female breast cancer declined 39 percent between 1989 and 2015.
But even if the occurrence rates and death percentages seem small, don’t be fooled. In America, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women — only lung cancer kills more women in a year. The number is still too high. We need more education, more research and more success.
Going forward, please don’t push off the notion of National Breast Cancer Month in October as being another worthy cause or commercial promotion tied to the calendar. National Breast Cancer Month is the real deal — and one that is literally about life and death.
To learn more, please visit www.cancer.org.
