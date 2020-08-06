It’s easy to see why bars and breweries are wary about reopening under the new guidelines the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued last week.
The commission’s guidelines are supposed to help businesses selling alcoholic beverages change their classifications to reflect that their most recent sales of alcohol make up less than 51 percent of their revenue.
The split in sales — what’s from alcohol and what’s not — is a more important distinction now than ever before because restaurants can legally open their dining rooms in limited ways under COVID-19 restrictions, but businesses that make, or once made, more than half their sales in alcohol can’t. They’re still in to-go-only limbo, and many are hurting.
To its credit, the commission attempted to offer some relief recently. It did so at least in part, however, by fudging the way 51 percent is calculated by throwing revenue from things such as merchandise sales and tours into the pot that must account for more than the sale of alcohol does.
Intentions aside, what that accomplished was to confuse people and leave operators of bars and breweries unsure about whether and how they can operate without violating the rules.
Relying on the 51 percent rule as the benchmark is the problem. If a business makes less than 51 percent of its revenue from alcohol, it can be considered a restaurant. Make 51 percent or more, it is considered a bar.
Consider this, two almost identical businesses: Both serve alcohol on the premises and both have full kitchens that conform to state and local laws. However, one derives a little bit more of its income by indoor alcohol sales, the other from food sales. One is a bar, one is a restaurant.
Further confusing matters are breweries. Most breweries make most of their revenue from outside sales, thus, putting them under the 51 percent rule. However, if those businesses were allowed to reopen on-premise sales, they could cross the threshold of being over the 51 percent. Again, the confusion.
The problem is the over-reliance on the 51 percent rule to decide which businesses can or cannot open. The rule was never designed to be an indication of whether a business was safe to open or safe to enter during a pandemic. It was designed to measure the amount of revenue the business derives from alcohol sales.
A more common-sense approach is needed. Such as:
• Is the business practicing and — especially enforcing — social distancing measures?
• Is the business practicing other proper health safety measures, such as providing hand sanitizers and enforcing mask rules?
• Is the business keeping capacity at or below state-required levels?
There are other criteria, but the problem is that those criteria extended to businesses that just aren’t set up to be restaurants. No matter how diligently bars and breweries are willing to work to meet a set of standards, they are shut out. In fact, those willing to be good actors are punished the most because others operate in clear violation of the law with not much fear of consequence.
It’s as the Texas Craft Brewers Guild noted in part of a statement: “Our small businesses are being lumped in with a few rowdy, reckless bars already suspended by TABC, and forced to close socially distanced taprooms and beer gardens while restaurants and other retail businesses across the state can continue to operate.”
The 51 percent rule is not a good way to decide whether a business can or cannot open. It was never designed to be a measuring stick on whether a business is safe. It was designed to measure revenue, not safety.
A better measuring stick, one that looks at safety first, is what is needed.
• Dave Mathews
