Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 general election, so if you still haven’t done it, there’s still time.
Conventional wisdom argues voter interest is surging in Galveston County and in Texas in the run to that mid-term election, and there are some statistics supporting that argument.
The number of registered voters in the county has grown by more than 16,002 people since March 6, 2018, the day of Texas’ primary elections.
Near the end of last month, there already were 210,566 registered voters in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Voter Registrar’s Office. In March, there were 194,564 voters registered, marking an 8.2 percent increase in about seven months.
On Nov. 8, 2016, there were just 158,284 registered voters in the county. The registered voter base has increased 33 percent over the past two years.
The numbers seem to indicate that a large portion of the county’s voting age population is now registered to vote. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 238,826 people of voting age population in the county in 2017. That would mean about 88 percent of the county’s voting age population is registered to vote.
Galveston County is not alone in seeing a surge in voter registrations. The state’s voter rolls have grown to 15.6 million people, according to Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos.
Statewide, the number of registered voters has increased by 400,000 since March.
All of that is good news for the electoral process and we urge all those newly registered voters to follow through by actually casting ballots, which they can start doing during early voting, which begins Oct. 22, just two weeks from now.
A lot of obvious things are driving interest in these mid-term elections — opposition to President Donald Trump, and support for the president and his policies, being two of the most fundamental. Democrats are hoping for a “blue wave” of voter support to give them a congressional majority in one or both chambers; Republicans are hoping for a “red tide” to prevent that from happening.
Many local people have been mobilized because of a fairly tight race for one of the state’s two seats in the U.S. Senate. A poll of likely voters this week had incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz with a 5-point lead over challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke; the margin of error was 4.5 percent.
No matter which side of the great divide you’re on, that’s too close to leave to chance.
And mid-term elections for federal offices are not the only important questions voters will decide in early November, however.
Voters in College of the Mainland’s taxing jurisdiction will decide on a capital improvement bond of more than $162 million, for example. Voters in League City will cast ballots for mayor and council positions. Voters in Santa Fe will decide races for several seats on the public school district board of trustees.
The mid-term elections often are called off-year elections, because there is no presidential race on the ballot. The expectation is that voter turnout will be low, and it typically is, sometimes pitifully so.
It would be a great thing for the process, however, if this off-year election set a new expectation through high voter turnout.
If you’re not registered, you can’t help make anything happen at the polls, and if you’re not registered now, time is getting short, but might not have run out.
The county’s voter registrar is making an extra effort by keeping registration open until 7 p.m. tonight.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.