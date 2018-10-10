Journalism matters. Now more than ever.
That’s the theme of National Newspaper Week, a recognition of the service newspapers and their employees provide to towns and cities large and small across the country.
There’s no question that service remains as vital as ever as social media brings more rumor and innuendo into our homes and businesses through electronic devices that fit in our pockets.
The service newspapers provide also has become more important in sustaining community, holding government accountable and getting beyond the prepared statement to what citizens deserve to know.
Unfettered access technology provides for neighbors, businesses and governmental entities to reach the masses with the push of a “send” button has its benefits. However, the same sites that allow us to keep up with family across the country and the world like never before sadly have made us more disconnected from our neighbors than at any time in our history.
With a barrage of news from around the globe at our fingertips, expertly curtailed to our interests and sucking up our time, fewer people talk to their neighbors and engage in their communities.
What’s worse, an ever shrinking number are allowing that another person’s world view might have merit.
Newspapers, the good ones at least, expose readers to the best and worst of a community. We are your mirror — celebrating successes as a cheerleader and providing constructive criticism about where our cities and towns can improve.
We also hold ourselves to high standards, unlike the talking heads on cable news, who often promote a self-serving agenda, or the gossip mongers on Twitter or Facebook.
The same apps that bring us news faster also have hooked us on an addiction to immediacy. We want information, and we want it now. What often is sacrificed on those platforms is careful vetting of what is right and fair to report.
Newspapers like ours value expediency as well, but not as much as we value truth and fairness.
Being first is not nearly as important as being right.
Finally, newspapers are businesses. We exist on the support of subscribers and advertisers, and we have and will continue to evolve to serve the needs of readers and our business partners.
Whether they hold a print edition in their hands or read an electronic version on an iPad, readers can expect the same commitment to what is best, what is true and what is fair.
Our only agenda is to serve what is best for our readers. Newspapers have held these standards for generations, and that commitment will stand the test of time.
• Daily News Editorial Board
