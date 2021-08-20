Among the counter-arguments to the assertion people should, for their own good and the public good, be inoculated against COVID is one that has to do, somehow or another, with the rush of migrants along the southern border.
Some people call that rush a crisis.
The county judge, governor and the rest of the state’s Republican leadership, for example, argue it is, and maybe that’s true.
It’s certainly a bad situation, primarily for the desperate people attempting to escape bad and find better, but also for people attempting to live and keep order along the border.
Less clear is what those huddled masses have to do with the merit of getting vaccinated against COVID.
Some people, however, clearly find an intrinsic link between the border crisis and their decision to remain unvaccinated. The fact of one seems to somehow justify the other.
Evidence is the fact that every article the newspaper publishes suggesting people should be vaccinated inspires a backlash of comments along the lines of “... what this article failed to mention ..., what you failed to report ...,” is the “flood,” or “horde,” of COVID-carrying illegals breaching the border.
It’s as predictable as the tides.
This isn’t the zaniest anti-vaxxer argument — not by a long shot. Unlike many of those, it contains some grains of truth. More people have been attempting to cross the southern U.S. border recently than at any time in 20 or so years. Many of them come from countries with very low vaccination rates. Thousands of them have tested positive for COVID.
What’s bizarre is the notion that a flood of unvaccinated migrants somehow argues against being vaccinated and somehow justifies being unvaccinated.
If anything, it’s another good reason to celebrate the fact vaccines are widely available here by getting inoculated.
The argument that immigrants are driving the surge of COVID cases now underway likewise disintegrates on takeoff.
The hottest hotspots for the most recent surge aren’t along the southern border. They’re in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Kentucky, according to a Washington Post map citing government numbers.
What all those states have in common, other than soaring COVID infection rates, isn’t a border with Mexico, but relatively low vaccination rates. Most are less than, or right at, 40 percent fully vaccinated and none has achieved 50 percent, according to the Mayo Clinic.
On the other hand, New Mexico, Arizona and California, all of which share borders with Mexico and have seen spiking numbers of migrants, have far higher vaccination rates and far lower infection rates than the swath of hot-zone states.
Infection rates in New Mexico, Arizona and California are about a third of those in Louisiana and Mississippi. Meanwhile, almost 60 percent of New Mexico residents are fully vaccinated, almost 55 percent in California and about 50 percent of Arizona.
Even Texas, where, we’re told, the border is a crisis because of COVID, has a far lower infection rate than states hundreds of miles from the border.
Despite having a vaccination rate of only 45 percent and apparently being ground-zero of the migrant crisis, Texas’ infection rate is about half that of Mississippi’s, for example.
Interestingly, the infection rate in Kinney County, where local law officers have deployed, averages 1.1 a day, 31 for every 100,000 residents. Those numbers are higher in some surrounding border counties, but none even approach the 335 new cases reported on average every day, 98 for every 100,000, in Galveston County.
As with all things COVID, there’s a numbers game in the border crisis. Many people are throwing around big numbers meant to illustrate a big problem.
But there’s no real correlation in the big numbers reported by the Border Patrol, for example, and the number of people successfully crossing the border and escaping into the interior.
That’s the number of people the Border Patrol apprehended, most of whom were subsequently deported.
The truth is, nobody knows how many migrants have managed to evade the border net since January, which, of course, is the only relevant starting point for obvious reasons.
Even if it’s 1 million, though, or 2 million or 3 million, it’s still far less than the tens of millions of homegrown Texans and Americans who’ve opted to remain unvaccinated; who’ve demanded their personal rights, but rejected any corollary responsibility; who very well might force health care rationing for the rest of us; and who definitely will act as incubators for the next variant of COVID, which might be worse than delta.
It’s possible to go all day, all week, all month, maybe all year without encountering a newly arrived migrant who might be infected with COVID.
It’s impossible to go much of anywhere, the grocery store, work, church, school, you name it, without encountering a homegrown citizen who’s unvaccinated.
So, who really is the problem here?
• Michael A. Smith
