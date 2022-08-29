Education is an ever-evolving endeavor, with technologies and techniques changing and shifting with the times. Often, teaching methods and programs incite debate, even controversy. But there’s strong consensus among researchers that students benefit greatly from learning to play musical instruments.
Study after study affirms that premise, including a large-scale one in British Columbia put forth by the World Economic Forum in a June 2019 report.
“Secondary school students who take music classes in school perform better in math, science and English than their nonmusical peers,” according to the study. “And the more involved students are in their school music programs, the higher their academic exam scores tend to be.”
Learning music enhances fine motor skills, which is the ability to use small, acute muscle movements to write, use a computer and perform other physical tasks, according to the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
Consider that schools offering music programs have a 90.2 percent graduation rate and 93.3 percent attendance rate, compared with a 72.9 percent graduation rate and 84.9 percent attendance rate in those that don’t, according to research by the foundation.
Although the aforementioned British Columbia study didn’t look at the effect of private music lessons, it’s reasonable to extrapolate that such programs also yield many benefits.
That’s why the community should celebrate and support new nonprofit Dickinson Music Enrichment Center, created to provide free music lessons to Dickinson ISD students whose families meet income thresholds.
The nonprofit recently received a $25,000 grant by the Dickinson Management District, which will go toward purchasing equipment for the organization, Charles Marcus, the center’s founder said.
The music center will offer free music lessons to students and provide them with instruments to use for free.
The idea of creating a music center came to Marcus after a hit-and-run accident left a Dickinson High School band student dead in December 2021.
Ziyanna Jones, 17, was a senior at Dickinson High School, where she played clarinet as the section leader in the band.
“We want to honor her life through the Dickinson Music Enrichment Center,” Marcus said.
The center will provide trombones, trumpets, tubas, flutes, clarinets, saxophones, drums and French horns to students.
“We offer free music lessons starting with kids in the fourth grade, all the way up to high school,” Marcus said. “Eventually, we will look for more resources to help our students pursue their music careers in college.”
The center’s flagship site will be in Dickinson, but the nonprofit has plans for expansion in the future, Marcus said. First, the center must find a place to operate, he said.
“We have already received many applications, but our biggest need right now is a location for our music center,” Marcus said.
Income thresholds for free lessons is $65,000 a year or less for single-income families and $80,000 a year or less for two-income families, Marcus said.
For anyone who needs more convincing music programs have profound effects on learning, researchers at the Auditory Neuroscience Lab at Northwestern University published a report that detailed an important discovery: Music lessons can help at-risk and low-income youth maintain their ability to read at grade level.
The study found that teaching children how to play an instrument touches upon many essential literacy skills, such as developing an ear for rhythm and enriching the complexity and diversity of sounds — an important path to reading — for students from more impoverished homes, according to Lexia, a company that provides reading instruction products to 20,000 schools nationwide.
Applications for the Dickinson music center are open. The music center will begin recruiting music instructors in September, and plans to begin launching music lessons in January.
In September, the center also will begin a fundraising effort called the “Ten Percenters Drive.”
“Our goal is to get 10 percent of Dickinson residents to donate $50 and to get 10 percent of Dickinson businesses to donate $200,” Marcus said.
The center also plans an instrument donation drive and fundraiser in October. Used instruments or cash donations are welcome, Marcus said.
It also will start instructor recruitment in September and needs a place to call home.
Prospective music instructors or anyone wanting to support the center should contact Marcus via email to charles.marcus@tdmec.org.
The Dickinson program will benefit students and the community and is something we should all embrace and support to help meet the center’s various needs.
• Laura Elder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.