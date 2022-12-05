If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine yet this season, today is good day to get one.
The Galveston County Health District is offering free vaccines at its headquarters in Texas.
Vaccines will be available at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, in Texas City from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 6 months and older; walk-ins are welcome and insurance isn’t required, the district said.
This also is a good year to get one, even if you typically don’t.
The number of flu cases is higher now than during the past two years and the district hopes to prevent more by providing the free vaccines, Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority, told a Daily News reporter last week.
More than 4,800 county residents have been diagnosed with the flu since Oct. 1, up considerably compared to previous years, according to the health district.
“It’s huge compared to other years,” Keiser said. “The increase is in part because of people not masking as much as they used to with COVID.”
There seems to be a medical phenomenon when a virus is dominant and growing, another virus goes down, Keiser said.
When COVID-19 rates were skyrocketing, flu rates were at a low. Now the flu is dominating and COVID is low, Keiser said.
“People aren’t getting flu vaccines like they did with COVID vaccines,” Keiser said. “People tend to perceive that the flu vaccines aren’t as effective.”
If the health district can get 50 percent of the county to get vaccinated it would be a success, he said.
There are many misconceptions about flu vaccines, such as the vaccines will give people the flu, but that isn’t true, Keiser said.
“You may experience some side effects like soreness, fever and muscle aches after getting your flu vaccine, but the vaccine doesn’t actually cause flu illness,” Keiser said. “The viruses in the flu vaccine are not live so they can’t cause an infection.”
The flu can be deadly, but it ultimately depends on the host; the virus can be particularly dangerous to the very young or to the elderly, Keiser said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that from Oct. 1 to Nov. 26, 8 million to 19 million people have had the flu, 78,000 to 170,000 have been hospitalized and 4,500 to 13,000 have died from it.
“Vaccination is especially important for high-risk groups, including those age 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions who are at higher risk for complications or even death if they get the flu,” health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Even if someone has the flu, they still should get the vaccine, Keiser said. Flus come in different strains and a host can potentially get another strain, even if they recover from the flu, Keiser said.
Flu can lead to hospitalizations and serious health complications such as pneumonia and it can also lead to death, Keiser said.
Ways to avoid the flu include washing hands with soap and water, wearing a face mask in crowded areas and refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth. People also can help prevent spreading the flu by covering their noses and mouths with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Also, clean and disinfect frequently touched areas and avoid contact with those who are sick.
Vaccines have gotten an undeserved bad rap over the past couple of years and it’s pointless to attempt changing some minds about them.
The simple fact, however, is many people remain above the sod today because of vaccines, whether or not they know it, or acknowledge it. Many of us wouldn’t exist without them because our parents or grandparents would have died as children were it not for inoculation.
Getting vaccinated against communicable diseases has long been, and still is, among the most simple and effective acts of citizenship and civic responsibility a person can undertake.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.