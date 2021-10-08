Check out this long list of outstanding community partners helping promote literacy and education. Each is an essential partner in the 10th annual Daily News Press Run.
And to tell the truth, we’d like to recognize them as true leaders in making children’s literacy and growth an important corporate role.
For those who don’t know, this is the only run benefiting literacy in this manner in the Galveston County region.
The race, which is Saturday, also is a rare opportunity for runners and walkers to cross the Galveston causeway on foot. No wonder so many people travel from far distances to run or walk in this event.
But additionally, The Press Run works to benefit children in three ways:
• Elevating reading skills through free access to The Daily News
• Providing books for children in homes where there may not be any through SMART Family Literacy
• Supporting the mentoring for children in need of role models through Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast.
Consider this to be a triangle of hope and support for our children of today and tomorrow’s adult citizens.
We’re proud the community’s largest race promoting educational and personal growth is supported by local businesses and individuals.
No other race aspires to connect these key organizations to build better citizenship for the future.
And we’re proud of the great work that SMART Family Literacy and Big Brothers Big Sisters do and the businesses that selflessly step forward to support this endeavor.
This year’s race will begin shortly after the crack of dawn with a 1K fun run filled with children and parents running together. Afterward, the main event — a 5K and 10K — will take flight across the causeway.
Race-day registration is always welcome, as are additional contributions. If you wake up Saturday morning and have an urge to help our youth, lacing up your shoes to come out would be a significant first step.
If you want to know more about how to support the Press Run, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Yvonne Mascorro at yvonne.mascorro@galvnews.com.
