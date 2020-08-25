Anyone who has ever ridden out a hurricane in Galveston County knows it isn’t a party. And often, the aftermath is as bad if not worse than the storm.
The city of Galveston early Tuesday ordered a mandatory evacuation. That doesn’t mean officials will knock on your door and force you to leave, nor does it mean they’ll mete out any penalties should you decide to stay. But it means the city will suspend services such as fire and police when winds reach tropical storm strength, and fire departments won't be available for residents during the storm.
If you stay during a severe storm, you risk living in houses and buildings that have sustained severe flooding and all the miserable, unsanitary and unsafe conditions that entails. For most people, it means no air-conditioning, which is no small deprivation in Texas. Several houses caught fire and burned to the ground during Hurricane Ike, so there’s that danger, too.
If waters rise and conditions at your home or apartment deteriorate, you’re putting yourself and first responders in unnecessary danger. Coastal veterans who vividly remember the 2005 Hurricane Rita evacuation — a disaster in itself that inspired hundreds to say nevermore — have justifiable reluctance to leave.
But more than 140,000 residents in the Texas Gulf Coast danger zones in Ike's path failed to evacuate, partly because of fears of multi-hour traffic jams encountered in Hurricane Rita. More than 940 had to be rescued from rising waters, and nearly 2,000 rescued afterward.
Most people trapped in Hurricane Harvey’s devastating flooding — working their ways to the rooftops and attics or any point of refuge — probably won’t have to be told twice to evacuate if necessary. Hurricane Harvey took the lives of at least 88 Texans.
Forecasts call for Hurricane Laura to inflict damage and storm surge in the county. If you can, push some of that stubbornness aside and seriously consider leaving. People who need assistance leaving evacuation zones should call 211.
People who plan to leave should also take their pets. Many pets left behind in Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey tragically and horrifically drowned in yards and houses.
Storm veterans know hurricanes aren’t parties. Respect the storm and heed the warnings.
Please keep safe.
• Laura Elder
