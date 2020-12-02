The Daily News has a long-standing policy against publishing letters and guest columns backing or attacking candidates on Election Day. In every election, just as voters go to the polls, we get last-minute allegations of facts we can’t verify.
Publishing those sorts of opinion pieces that late in a campaign would be unfair because it leaves the candidate without the opportunity to respond.
The bottom line is we just don’t do that.
This year, because of intense interest in Galveston’s runoff elections, we’re amending that policy to this extent: The Daily News will not accept guest columns endorsing or opposing candidates after noon Friday. This applies to the guest columns — the 500 or so word items appearing with mugshots each day on the paper’s Opinion and Commentary pages.
And the rule applies to simple endorsements. If you just want to voice your support for your candidate, do so in 200 words or fewer.
The newspaper will continue accepting endorsement and opposition letters, which are shorter and published without photos of the authors, until noon Dec. 10.
The final selection of endorsement letters will be published in the Weekend edition for Dec. 12-13.
But please submit your letters early. The editors plan to devote as much space as physically possible to publishing letters from readers. That space and the time remaining are finite, nonetheless. If we have a last-minute rush, we’ll be able to publish only a selection of letters.
Submissions that raise allegations or make other claims of wrongdoing won’t be considered for publication in the final edition before the election because there will be no opportunity for rebuttal. That edition is the Weekend edition for Dec. 12-13.
Submit letters of up to 200 words to letters@galvnews.com. Submissions must list a place of residence, not necessarily an address, but a city or recognized unincorporated part of the county and include a telephone number so we can verify authorship; we don’t publish the phone numbers.
Sermonizing about the rules aside, this is a good time to thank everybody who helps The Daily News publish what we’d argue is one of the best Opinion/Commentary sections in the state.
Letters to the editor and guest commentary are a fine newspaper tradition. They also are a waning tradition in many places. That’s driven at least in part by the fact people can comment and vent and spew so easily on social media and other forums.
That’s not the case here; at least not to the same extent it is elsewhere. The Daily News so far this year has published 1,300 letters to the editor and more than 830 guest columns.
The editors appreciate the fact that Daily News readers regularly submit letters and columns. We’re pretty sure the paper’s readers do too because those community submissions make the newspaper better.
We want them and, except for a few that violate one or another standard of simple human decency, we’re going to publish all of them.
• Michael A. Smith
