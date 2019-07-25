On Wednesday, The Daily News proudly presented its second annual 40 Under 40 edition, a publication designed to allow the community to nominate and celebrate younger leadership in Galveston County.
Early this year, The Daily News invited readers in the community to submit nominations. This year, readers of The Daily News submitted 175 nominations for 114 different individuals.
Of those, 92 elected to complete and submit an online questionnaire about themselves for judges to read and review. Questions helped provide details about a nominee’s professional responsibilities and community involvement.
From that point, judges read the text of the responses, as well as nominators’ comments and reduced the pool down to 40 winners.
Winners represent all corners of Galveston County, from League City to Galveston, from Santa Fe to Texas City. The lineup underscores the remarkable talent brewing in our communities.
Judging was conducted by an independent group of community leaders that worked independently of The Daily News and any of its employees. And for that, we thank them for their great work with such a difficult challenge.
We hope you found both familiar and new faces inside that section. Behind each profile is a talented and hard-working individual who is on the receiving end of a nomination by a peer, coworker or family member.
In short, these individuals are difference-makers and Galveston County is fortunate they call our community home.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.