The fight against COVID-19 is changing our world in ways most of us would never have imagined.
It has changed everything from how we pass someone in the aisle of a grocery store to how often and how thoroughly we wash our hands. Some things about life might never be the same.
It’s the same here at The Daily News — life is changing inside the walls of our building, too.
In response to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, we reduced the number of people working inside our building and increased the distance between the people still working in the building by moving workstations to provide more space between.
We instructed our people to limit their travel through the building by relying more on phones, emails and other means of electronic communication.
Roughly 80 percent of our staff is now working remotely from home.
This is not always ideal, but we’re making it work for most of our employees during this critical period in the response to COVID-19.
Some jobs, however, can’t be performed remotely. Some of our editors, page designers, press crews and distribution workers, for example, have to be in the building to do their critical jobs.
But we’ve taken steps to protect those staff members and our readers, too.
Members of the press team all wear protective gloves and carefully manage their movement in our building. Doing so elevates the level of protection for all.
The paper we use is rarely touched by human hands. The mills that produce it are automated, and the tight rolls of the paper are in our warehouse for at least a week before being handled by Daily News employees wearing gloves. All the other materials needed for the press are rarely touched for a week after we receive them new and sealed.
Again, when we do touch them, we’re wearing gloves.
The same is true during distribution of our newspaper. Staff members wear protective gloves just to be extra safe.
Protective gloves also are made available for the independent contractors who deliver the newspaper to your home.
Social distancing is even in practice as delivery drivers or contractors arrive on our property, just as health care professionals recommend.
Our goal is for everyone to have the opportunity to move through this historic crisis without any health interruptions. From the staff members writing the articles, to the local employees printing the physical newspaper, to the delivery of The Daily News to your home, we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe.
We are not alone making such moves and hope sharing what we are doing to protect our employees and the community is helpful.
On behalf of the employees here at The Daily News, thank you for your support.
Take care of each other, and best wishes for a healthy and happy Easter.
• Leonard Woolsey
