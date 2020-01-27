Two local chambers of commerce will be celebrating huge milestones this week and we want to be the first in line to say kudos and job well done.
Our local chambers of commerce are important, integral parts of our communities. It’s hard to overstate what these organizations do for the betterment of all involved.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1845 and since its inception has been advocating and promoting businesses in Galveston and Galveston County.
Led by Gina Spagnola, who’s the president and CEO, the chamber will be celebrating its 175th anniversary during an annual meeting and Legacy Ball soiree from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.
The night will include several award presentations, most notably Galvestonian of the Year, which will go to former astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Michael E. Fossum, CEO of Texas A&M University at Galveston; and the Legacy Award recipients, which will be recognized for being the first members of the chamber since its inception. Those include The Galveston County Daily News, the Port of Galveston and the Galveston-Texas City Pilots.
We’re especially proud to be one of the first businesses to join the chamber and we look forward to continuing our relationship to make Galveston a better place in which to live and work.
It’s not too late to get your tickets to what we think will be one of the parties of the year. For tickets and information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call Sara Martin, 409-763-5326.
•••
And, what can we say about the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce that hasn’t been said already?
Celebrating its 51st year, this chamber really does exemplify its slogan “Stronger Together Since 1969,” as it is a force to reckon with and now under the leadership of Jenny Senter, who serves as president.
Its celebration, “Havana Nights,” will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
Texas City Mayor Matthew T. Doyle will be presented with its Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award; Bob Senter will be recognized with the Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award for his dedicated service to the mainland community; and Valero, and Land & Sea Services will be presented with the Large Business of the Year Award and Small Business of the Year Award.
In addition to several other awards and recognitions, the night also will include dancing and entertainment by the David Caceres Band. For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Again, we want to congratulate these chambers, their members and boards of directors for a job well done and we wish you all continued success for many years to come.
• Angela Wilson
