This just hurts: For the first time in 65 years, children who call NORAD on Dec. 24 might not get to speak to a living, breathing person to learn the exact location of you-know-who during his Christmas Eve flight around the world.
Some might, but because NORAD is short-staffing the control room to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19, some children will be connected instead to a recorded message.
On another note, you still might be able to visit Santa at some local stores and malls, but there’s no way you’ll sit on his lap. Most likely, you’ll fist bump through Plexiglas or maybe even just wave from afar.
Even holiday shopping has had to adapt, as people might be finding out today, on Black Friday.
It’s no surprise the holidays will look different this year. How could they not?
Many of the holiday-themed events that are near and dear to the hearts of Galveston County residents have simply gone away. Included in that list are Dickinson’s Festival of Lights, the Hotel Galvez’s tree-lighting ceremony, the Magical Winter Lights in La Marque, Holiday in the Park in League City and WinterFest at the Galveston County Fairgrounds.
Dickens on The Strand has been canceled as well. And even Mardi Gras, which wraps up the holiday season and ushers in the quiet time between winter holidays and the bustling summer scene, is taking a hit. An official decision about the fate of the 2021 festival is due on Dec. 10, but it’s not looking good. Galveston’s oldest and largest krewe pulled out of the festivities last week, and other social clubs are following.
Even those events that remain will look a little different this year: Moody Gardens’ Holiday in the Gardens is happening, but Santa didn’t parachute in for the kickoff so as not to encourage children hopped up on candy canes and pre-Christmas glee to gather too closely. And there’s no Ice Land exhibit because the ice sculptors couldn’t travel here from China.
And the typically festive Santa Hustle 5K, 12K of Christmas and Jingle Jog runs have moved online.
There’s sadness afoot among residents who were looking forward to exalting in the spirit of Christmas at these beloved events in a year that needs it more than most. And there’s certainly a sense of dismay among organizations and business owners who count on some of them for a year-end financial boost.
But it had to be done. This isn’t a case of the government telling us how we can and cannot celebrate our holidays. These are local organizers deciding to put the health and well-being of merrymakers first.
The changes and cancellations are good calls, despite the downsides. And the good news is — there’s an upside.
The holidays are the holidays and no matter what holiday you celebrate this time of year — Christmas being just one of many — they come no matter what. They come during wars and pandemics; they come amid political turmoil and social unrest. They come with or without parades, with or without lights or feasts or even presents.
No need to grinch up over the cancellations. Count your blessings and get creative in finding new traditions to tide you over until things get back to normal. Who knows, they might even stick.
With apologies to Dr. Seuss and his lovely, immortal words:
“Welcome, Christmas, bring your cheer. Cheer to all Whos 6 feet away, not near. Christmas Day is in our grasp, so long as we have (properly sanitized) hands to clasp. Christmas Day will always be, just as long as we have we.”
And masks. Don’t forget the masks.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
