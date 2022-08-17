Galveston county students will be returning to schools that have mostly improved, according to the state assessments. The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F Accountability Ratings for school districts and campuses. This is the first time since the 2018-2019 school year that these ratings have been released, after the past two years were put on hold because of COVID.

And the results were predominantly positive, both in Galveston County and statewide. Throughout Texas, the agency reported that “2022 saw 25 percent of districts and 33 percent of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019.” Out of 1,195 districts, 33.1 percent achieved an A rating this year, as opposed to 25.3 percent of 1,189 schools in 2019.

