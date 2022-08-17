Galveston county students will be returning to schools that have mostly improved, according to the state assessments. The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F Accountability Ratings for school districts and campuses. This is the first time since the 2018-2019 school year that these ratings have been released, after the past two years were put on hold because of COVID.
And the results were predominantly positive, both in Galveston County and statewide. Throughout Texas, the agency reported that “2022 saw 25 percent of districts and 33 percent of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019.” Out of 1,195 districts, 33.1 percent achieved an A rating this year, as opposed to 25.3 percent of 1,189 schools in 2019.
The ratings come from an overall score, based on three subcategories: Student Achievement, School Progress and Closing the Gaps. Within the Student Achievement category, schools are graded based on STAAR Performance; College, Career and Military Readiness; and Graduation Rate.
Within the School Progress category, they are graded on Academic Growth and Relative Performance. The final category, Closing the Gaps, “uses disaggregated data to demonstrate differentials among racial/ethnic groups, socioeconomic backgrounds and other factors,” according to the TEA’s overview of the accountability system.
Essentially, the closing the gaps category is designed to determine whether schools are meeting the needs of disadvantaged students.
Galveston County districts didn’t do too badly, either. Clear Creek, Texas City, Santa Fe, Hitchcock, Galveston and Dickinson all received Bs on their accountability ratings, and Friendswood received an A.
But more impressive than mostly B ratings in the county is the improvement in scores from 2019. Santa Fe ISD improved from 78, a C rating, to 84. Texas City improved from a 79, a C rating, to 85, a B. Dickinson ISD went from 85 to 86, a B in both cases.
Friendswood’s score went from 94 to 97, keeping up its A rating. Most dramatically, Hitchcock ISD boosted itself from D score of 63, a D, to B with a score of 88, including two A ratings in the subcategories of school progress and relative performance.
Unfortunately, two districts in Galveston County did not improve. Clear Creek ISD held onto its score of 89, and Galveston went from an 88 to an 84. But even the two districts that didn’t improve still received B ratings, and their overall scores didn’t decline, or decline by very much.
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, according to the TEA’s website.
“I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
Of course, local school districts also showed room for improvement in a few categories. For example, in most districts academic growth proved to be relatively lower than other categories. Galveston ISD in fact was not given a rating for academic growth: The TEA website states the reason as that “to align with Senate Bill 1365, a Not Rated label is used when the domain or overall scaled score is less than 70.” These accountability reports provide a helpful roadmap for administrators to see where districts need more help.
But credit where credit is due. The past few years have been extraordinarily difficult for everyone, let alone children trying to grow up and focus on their education. It’s also been hard for teachers to adequately do their job, considering a vast variety of issues like online classes, educator shortages, book bannings and fears of school shootings.
Considering it all, it’s laudable that in Galveston County, our local students have been able to not only keep up their education, but improve their scores overall. And it’s laudable that our educators and administrators were able to make that happen. We can only hope our schools continue to improve throughout this next school year as it begins.
