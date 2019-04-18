Galveston voters who go to the polls starting Monday for a referendum culminating May 4 will encounter several questions all wrapped up in one vast sentence cast in the convoluted prose of ballot propositions.
This one is a doozy, compared even to others of its kind. Stuffed between “Shall” and a question mark are 156 words outlining one of the most important city-wide decisions voters have been asked to consider in years.
Despite all its words, however, Proposition A doesn’t pose the most important question voters will be answering when they pick Yes or No, which is this: Who should pay to maintain improvements already existing along the seawall, people who park there or people who pay property taxes?
Proposition A poses other important questions. Should the city continue improving the seawall with lighting, bathrooms, showers and landscaping, for example.
The core question at issue in this referendum, however, is how to cover the costs of maintaining the lighting, bathrooms, showers and landscaping already there — with general-fund revenue collected through property taxes or with user fees collected from people who park along the seawall?
In the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year, those routine maintenance costs were almost $575,000.
There are some valid criticisms about the city’s initial management of the parking program and some people might be inclined to vote against Proposition A because of those early problems.
But voting to get rid of the fees would be another example of Galveston cutting off its nose to spite its face.
The island has had enough of that over the years.
Not wanting to saddle property taxpayers with a substantial new annual expense is enough for us to endorse a Yes on Proposition A, but there are other reasons to support it.
The proposition calls for increasing the minimum parking fee to $4 from $1. Now, people can pay $1 to park for one hour. Under Proposition A, they would have to pay $2 and park for a minimum of two hours.
The $1 option was added to the initial ballot language to placate people who opposed charging fees at all and it never made much sense.
The problem with the $1 an hour fee is that people tend to pay it, even when they stay for much longer than an hour. They just use cellphones to extend the time hour after hour. Each transaction costs the city 25 cents.
So, every time somebody buys an hour of parking, the city gets only 75 cents. Over four hours, for example, at an hour a time the city gets $3 and the vendor gets $1. If the visitor pays for four hours, the city gets $3.75 and the vendor gets a quarter. If a person buys eight hours, the city gets $7.75 and the vendor gets a quarter.
The main beneficiary of the $1 minimum isn’t some microscopic population of people who can afford a car and gas for it but have only a buck to park, it’s the vendor processing the transactions.
Our only quibble with Proposition A is increasing the cost of an annual parking pass to $45 from $25. We argue that fee should not be increased. Dislike of that one provision is not enough to oppose the proposition, however.
We urge voters to support Proposition A.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.