Gov. Greg Abbott took a step this week toward acknowledging that we’re entering a precarious new phase of COVID by asking Texas hospitals to postpone some elective medical procedures.
The point was to free up staff and other resources such as beds in attempt to accommodate what promises to be a spike in the number of people needing hospital care to survive COVID infection.
Abbott didn’t require hospital operators do anything; he just urged and got out of the way.
He asked health care providers to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay wouldn’t result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition.
Within hours of Abbott’s statement, the University of Texas Medical Branch announced it would postpone “non-urgent elective cases that require an inpatient bed post-operation.”
Other hospital operators certainly will follow suit if the situation in their communities demands it.
That’s the proper state of affairs — local people on the ground assessing their own situations and resources and then acting in ways they think best to deal with the problem.
In service of that pragmatic approach, Abbott should further iron the inconsistencies and contradictions from his leadership by affording the same local control to public school districts, colleges and universities.
He should urge, argue and advocate as he likes, and then get out of the way.
Instead, through an executive order, Abbott has forbidden public organizations such as school districts, colleges and universities from requiring masks or vaccinations among their students and employees.
It’s part of a program apparently meant to create a kind of constitutional carry right for the carriers of contagious pathogens.
The governor should at least allow public school boards elected by local voters to decide whether to require their students and employees to wear face coverings on campus.
A governor more attuned to the pragmatic than the dogmatic would extend that power also to administrators of the state’s colleges and universities.
The main immediate community risk in the increasing number of COVID infections is the possibility of overwhelming hospitals. Local health officials argue that threat is real. There already have been warnings that ambulance response times, for example, might be slowed because crews are busy picking up COVID patients or waiting to deliver them to crowded hospitals.
Although it’s good that Abbott used his pulpit to advocate for preparedness, freeing up hospital space is a late-stage remedy at best.
Better would be to advocate for and empower local communities to take steps to slow the spread in the first place.
We’re not advocating for a return to the widely applied restrictions on civic and commercial life we all suffered through last year. Those were overreaching and possibly did as much harm as good.
Allowing local leaders to decide about masks is not overreaching, however, and likely to do more good than harm.
The same is true for requiring vaccinations among people wanting to avail themselves of public services such as schools.
That’s more complicated because no vaccines have been authorized for children younger than 12. Many public school students and all secondary education students are eligible for inoculation, however.
Requiring vaccination against COVID is no different than requiring vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and two types of hepatitis, to name a few, as is standard practice for Texas public schools.
It’s true anti-vaxxers have had increasing success at blowing loopholes in the wall of inoculation we’ve built over the decades between ourselves and disease. Their success has contributed to outbreaks of diseases such as rubella that didn’t have to happen.
With COVID in Texas they are not just in the car, however, but behind the wheel and driving us nowhere good.
• Michael A. Smith
