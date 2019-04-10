Something remarkable happened Tuesday evening inside the walls of the historic Showboat Pavilion in Texas City.
The Daily News joined a roomful of attendees to celebrate those people who quietly go about their daily business making a big impact in their communities motivated by selfless actions.
Everyday Heroes, as The Daily News refers to them.
Like every year for as long as anyone here can recall, The Daily News picked 10 people nominated by their friends and relatives to receive the annual honor. This year, the newspaper also made its own selection, naming Tino Gonzalez, who died earlier this year, as the first posthumous Everyday Hero. His brother Tony Gonzalez accepted the award.
Both tears and laughter made a home in the hall for the evening.
Additionally, The Daily News and community honored and celebrated Bassett Family Retail Group, represented by Keith and Genette Bassett, as Business of the Year. The company was honored for its investment in and commitment to Galveston, especially an ongoing project to restore the William L. Moody Building, 2202 Strand, better known to most as Col. Bubbie’s Strand Surplus Senter.
Meanwhile, Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle were named Galveston County’s Citizens of the Year for 2019. It is impossible to imagine Galveston County without thinking about the remarkable contributions and transformations the Doyles have made.
From their humble beginnings with the purchase of a small bank, the family has grown that early investment into what is arguably one of the most successful independent banks in Texas. But the success does not stop there. The two have led by example in every aspect of life.
Most recently, Charles and Mary Ellen Doyle contributed more than $250,000 to a fundraising campaign launched two years ago to get The Salvation Army of Texas City in a new building after its offices burned to the ground in 2012.
The Doyle family is revered and honored by countless people. And rightly so. Galveston County is blessed to have such fine residents.
Ferris Bueller said “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Many more details about the Citizens of the Year, the Business of the Year and the 11 Everyday Heroes of 2019 will be published Saturday in the newspaper’s annual Profiles edition.
We invite you to take time to sit down and read this year’s edition delivered in your Daily News — we promise you will come away inspired.
• Leonard Woolsey
