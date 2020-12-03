It’s no secret nonprofit organizations that help people get through hard times are having some hard times themselves.
They need community donations of food, other material necessities and money more this holiday season than during most.
We applaud everyone who already has contributed to one or more of the various efforts underway to help those in need.
We also want to urge everyone to remember other members of our community that need help — area animal shelters.
They also need donations of food, other material necessities and money, and they need people to step up and adopt or foster the pets in their care.
Most shelters, which rely on donations from the private sector, have seen those donations dwindle during a year in which normal fundraising events couldn’t take place because of the coronavirus.
Shelters such as the Galveston Island Humane Society, where total intake was 2,525 in 2019, are full of dogs and cats and a few other critters such as rabbits, reptiles, birds and hamsters, Executive Director Caroline Pate said.
In light of the pandemic, however, the shelter has seen many adoptions related to COVID since more people have been home, Pate said.
“Even with the pandemic situation, we don’t feel the intake numbers have been quite as dramatic as we initially expected,” Pate said. “That doesn’t mean that won’t change tomorrow. Animals are still being turned in.”
Over at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, which services Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated Galveston County, dogs and cats are aplenty as well.
Both centers offer reduced adoption fees, which includes spay or neuter, rabies vaccinations and a microchip.
Pet overpopulation in the county is a community problem, and one we should take seriously, said Amber Adams, director of animal services at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
“It’s not the shelters’ problem; it’s ‘our’ problem,” Adams said. “Residents can come together, and we can work as a team to combat the homeless pet population.”
One reason to adopt is because you’ll be saving more than one life. You’ll save the one you adopt and the one you made shelter space for. What about unconditional love? Who doesn’t want that? How about fighting stress in your own life with a being that will never judge you?
We’re guessing Toto will just be happy in your presence.
It’s a great way to get some exercise — and, if we’re being honest, we all can use a little bit of that. Adopting a pet also is a mental health boost and, again, you’ll gain that best friend.
“Adopting dogs, cats or even small critters in shelters is a way to add someone to your family who needs you,” Pate said. “We’re also cautious during this time of year that people are adopting for the right reason. It’s always best that a person connects with a pet first to see if that’s what they really want to do.”
In adopting from local animal shelters, you’ll also get animals who are unwanted, cast away for whatever reasons, were lost and never found or born into a world that didn’t care enough to fix their pets, thus perpetuating the problem of overpopulation, Pate said.
If adoption isn’t for you, then fostering is available, too. It’s a great way to give back during a time when we all could use a respite from the cares of the world, one pet at a time.
• Angela Wilson
