In this age of pandemic, retail workers and fast-food and food-delivery persons, among others, are being hailed as heroes, second only to doctors, nurses, first responders and other health care personnel. And rightfully so.
Heroes they are — the servers standing outside of restaurants to hand out to-go meals to loyal patrons pulling up to grab lunch or dinner and support their favorite eateries; the dollar-store cashiers relentlessly pumping sanitizer onto their chafed hands after ringing up $50 worth of off-brand pasta, coffee and, if you hit them at just the right moment, scratchy toilet paper and knock-off Clorox; the teenager at the drive-through window who hands over your child’s Happy Meal with a smile; the beleaguered Walmart employee dodging the frustrated glares of shoppers waiting their turn to get into the store.
They’re out there, everywhere, every day making the rest of our lives a little easier in these chaotic times. We appreciate them, and we salute them.
But there’s a flip side to this that we’re not talking enough about. How many of these workers — most of whom probably don’t make much more than minimum wage — could afford the luxury of staying home even if they had the chance?
Many, no doubt, are harboring behind their smiles and “we’re all in this together” attitude a fear that borders on panic about being exposed to so many random strangers for hours a day, day after day.
Some might be feeling resentful that their company is considered essential and not being there isn’t really an option or that they couldn’t afford to miss out on weeks’ worth of wages if they were given the choice to stay home without penalty but also without pay.
We aren’t downplaying the commitment of these folks to doing the work that they do. Just the opposite.
We’re pondering what a new, post-pandemic normal might look like and positing that, in that time, when it comes — and it will — we must as a society do two things in regard to our new (or at least newly recognized) heroes:
1. Find a way to ensure that they can make a living wage, along with affordable health care, child care and education options.
2. Give them the respect they deserve — of which, of course, the first point is an integral part.
Many people seem to think of this pandemic and the slowdowns, lockdowns, shutdowns it has birthed as something of a reset, a time to regroup and rethink the way things were. It certainly has allowed us to see people in a different light. It would take a special kind of arrogance to begrudge a cashier a fair and living wage once this is all over, after all.
It’s time to redefine heroism. Who has contributed more during this pandemic, who was more heroic? The celebrated athlete who bemoaned not being able to play on Sunday afternoon to his throngs of adulatory fans ... or the mother of three who dropped her children off to her mother to open the grocery store every day? The billionaire pastor who offered thoughts and prayers but nothing else ... or the local church secretary who sewed masks for her parishioners and the preacher who learned how to Zoom to keep congregants connected?
That’s not to say rich folks, athletes and celebrities can’t be heroes; many of them are digging deep to help in so many ways. What we’re questioning is our odd, collective penchant to bestow the mantle of heroism onto singers and ballplayers and the like without them ever having done anything even close to heroic.
The coronavirus pandemic has fed the social media meme machine quite heartily, and among the most thought provoking is this: Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.
Indeed.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
