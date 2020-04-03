It’s a historic day in the long history of this newspaper, which a little later this month will reach 178 years. Our print readers today are holding the first Weekend edition of The Galveston County Daily News. It’s a combination edition for Saturday and Sunday.
For the first time in so long that it might as well be forever, the big, loud, greasy beast of a machine that sleeps now in the back of our building won’t awaken about midnight and begin transforming delicate paper into the news.
The beast slumbers until Monday, when the press crew will rouse it to print the Tuesday edition.
We’ll still cover the news, as always. The newsroom will be staffed as always over the weekend, and we’ll publish the news of the day in our digital edition, GalvNews.com.
As we’ve noted before, the organization and publication we now call The Galveston County Daily News has changed before as the market allowed or demanded since the first issue came off a hand-cranked press on April 11, 1842. It has been a weekly. Back in those early years, it was sometimes a sort of randomly. It has been a few-times-a-weekly. The Daily News at times has been a morning newspaper and sometimes has been an afternoon paper.
Once it was printed across eight columns on pages 16 inches wide. Today, it and virtually all other newspapers use paper less than a foot wide.
While the physical aspects of what makes a newspaper have always, and will always, change, we always have worked hard to make The Daily News a good newspaper and will continue to do that every day whether in print or online.
Newspapers across the United States had been making the same hard decisions for years before the day arrived here, cutting press runs to cut overhead and keep the people who provide the eyes and ears and brains necessary to report and write the news.
Doing so here had been an item of occasional passing comment before — something mentioned and dismissed or at least deferred until some unstated time in the uncertain future.
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic chaos changed all that and did so swiftly.
Journalists traffic in metaphors and a common one for a newspaper is a battleship, which you don’t turn on a dime — but turn on dime we had to do.
Ideally, we’d have planned a change of this magnitude for months, formed working groups, maybe some focus groups of readers and advertisers.
Instead, we first seriously discussed going to a five-day-a-week print schedule March 25, decided March 26, announced it March 28 and began it Friday.
Ideally, we’d have had some idea based on history what the advertising lineage that drives our page count was going to be for that inaugural Weekend edition.
Instead, our advertisers were being rocked by the same forces confronting us and were making similarly profound adjustments to their business models to survive.
As a simple matter of fact, we all have been flying blind through this storm.
The Weekend edition out today is not what we’d have produced under circumstances even slightly better, but it’s also not unprecedented. It’s much like the editions we produced during and right after Hurricane Ike, for example, when we stripped down to the essentials.
Our Weekend editions will get bigger as our advertisers recover — and better organized immediately. We had to guess about a lot, including about what our print readers would most want to see in print. We thought, for example, people would want their crosswords and other puzzles and comics, so we have devoted seven full pages to those.
Was that the right call? You tell us and tell us everything else you’re thinking about what you want to see in print and what’s just as useful online alone. We’re here and we’re listening. Send your comments to michael.smith@galvnews.com.
• Michael A. Smith
